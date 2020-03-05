Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 10, for Muriel Powell Jeffers, who died on Feb. 24, 2020.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Agape Seventh-day Adventist Church with the service to follow at 10a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Powell and Llewellyn Powell; grandchildren, Jasmine Powell and Trevor Sowerby; great-grandchildren, Robert Sowerby and Roderick Sowerby; daughter-in-law:,Kendry Sowerby.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.