Myona Erica Sewer Warner
With heavy hearts, the family of Myona Erica Sewer Warner announces her passing. Myona passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Myona is survived by her son, Wayne Boynes; daughter, Lois Boynes; sisters, Annette and Ursula “Tiny” Meyers; and brothers, Alvin Sewer, George and Glen Williams, and Iscedro Meyers.
She will be forever missed by her grandkids, Erica and Zena-Lee Rabsatt, Ferne Rabsatt Smith, Antonio and Lamar Boynes, and Nathanael Serrant; great-grandkids, Jeremy Rabsatt-Royal, Jayda, Silas and Lyla Boynes, Roland Rabsatt-Sullivan, Ian Davis, and Grayson and Camryn Smith; adopted son-nephew, Jamo Williams; nephews and nieces, Bruce Brian Sewer, Makimba, Basheba and Nakesha Leonard; special cousin, Diane Harrigan; and a multitude of other family and friends.
A memorial will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. There will be no funeral following the memorial. Thank you in advance for all the prayers and support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks and facial coverings must always be worn at all gatherings. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.