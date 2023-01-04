The family is sad to announce the passing of Myrtle Vanholten, who passed on Dec. 16, 2022.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra M. Julien; a son, Dino M. VanHolten; a grandson, Jahlyn Williams; an adopted daughter, Vernarine Isaac; her brothers, Cardin Gumbs and Ira Gumbs; her sisters, Agnes Benjamin, Genvie Daniel, Rosemery Saunders and Wyomie Johnson; nieces, Vernice, Tessa, Charmaine, Sacha, Marsha, Deserie, Kira and Sheron Gumbs, Chaleta Browne, Sophia Niles, Michele Brandy, Waveney Hanley, Arthurine, Catherine and Florence Bassue, Tammy and Seana Benjamin, Karen Gumbs; nephews, Earl, Calvin, Jervin, Randey, Shawn, Gary, Ricky, Elvis and Philmore Gumbs, Peter Huggins, Alister Niles, Melford and Laris James, Everette, Alford, Keith and Bubby Bassue, Paul and Sean Gumbs, Collis and Chad Benjamin; special niece, Tasha Gumbs; brother-in-law, Ivan Hanley; sisters-in-law, Doris Tavernier-Gumbs, Luna Frett, Thelma Gumbs, Cheryl Gumbs and Lydia Bassue; special cousins, Chenicka Henry, Onicka Joseph, Bernadette Vanterpool and Marie Vanterpool; special friends, Jhoy Caines, the Paiewonsky and Cassinelli family, James Nisbitt and family, Desmond Hoge, Gilbert Smith, Linda Todman, Pastor Cherylann and family, Z.O.E. Ministries and Prayer Group, Elder Kadmiel Fenton, Sister Ira Penn, Sister Veronica Chateram, Pastor Alfred Manuel, Sister Gweneth Manuel, Hildred Cornelius, Enid Davis; friends, Rev. Dwane Casus and family, the James family, the Lanns family, Margaret James, Carolie James and family.
The viewing will be held at Z.O.E Ministries (Zion Assembly) Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #3. Funeral arrangements are being made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
