Nancy Orissa Firestone, 75, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, on St. Thomas.
She was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Torrance, Calif., the daughter of late Sam and Mary Pat Drumright. She was the oldest of four siblings. She graduated from Marymount College and earned a master’s degree from Pepperdine University. She was a teacher in the Torrance Unified School District prior to moving to St. Thomas in 1976. She had two daughters, Jennifer Firestone and Meaghan Richardson, with her ex-husband Peter Firestone.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Jennifer Firestone and Stephen Rivera and Meaghan Richardson and Cyril Richardson; her grandchildren, Connor Richardson, Madison Richardson and Natalia Rivera; her sisters, Kathleen Drumright and Christine Boyd; her brother, Steve Drumright; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Nancy had a deep love for sailing and the ocean, participating in numerous regattas and sailing adventures throughout the Caribbean. She would never turn down a game of bridge and was an avid reader. Her greatest joys were her daughters and grandchildren. She played an active part in their lives and cherished every moment. She was known by many as their “island mom,” always eager to help anyone, give a warm hug and offer encouragement. She was always thinking of others first.
A service will be held Jan. 24, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Sapphire Beach, St. Thomas. The family has requested donations to be made to Cancer Support VI in her honor in lieu of flowers.
