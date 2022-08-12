Nancy Powell-Callwood
It is with a heavy heart that we inform the family and friends of the passing of our beloved Nancy Powell-Callwood on July 20, 2022.
She was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and niece. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Powell, III.
Nancy is survived by her father, Frank Powell, Jr.; mother, Mary E. Powell, Leon Callwood, Frank Powell, IV; brothers, Michael Powell and Tyrone Powell; sister, Tanya Powell-Hill; father-in-law, Clifford E. Callwood, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Clifford B. Callwood Jr., Edgar L. Callwood and Loring Callwood; sisters-in-law, Agnes M. Callwood, Gail E. Callwood-Hill and Edna M. Callwood-Joseph; nieces, Nneka Powell, Destiny Hill, Latisha Powell, Jada Fessale; nephews, Antonio Powell, Quintavious Powell, Delbert Hill Jr., Shawn Powell and Jaiden Fessale; aunts, Andromeada Powell, Iris Challenger, Ismay January, Elvia Cycline; uncles, Winston Powell, Wilmoth King Sr., Moses Brathwaite, Edwin Brathwaite, David Brathwaite, Lester Morgan, Melvin Morgan, Mervin Morgan, Shervin Morgan and Samuel Powell; great-uncle, Henry Powel; godchildren, Mikel Blash, Kalaria and Gregory Lewis, Alexis Doway, Linai Burin and Kamal Tyson; pallbearers, Michael Davis, Alphonse Powell, Michael Powell, Lucien Sylvester, Arthur A. Joseph Sr., Wingrove Clarke, Desmond Otto, and Magabe Calixte; honorary pallbearers, Orville Brown, Edwin Brathwaite, Lester Morgan, Melvin Morgan, Wilmoth King, Ralph Carbon and Eric Provost; special friends, Shani Carbon, Nealia F. Sprauve, Dr. Renee Charleswell, Kim Bramble, Ann Jean, June Chesterfield, Emily and Alphanese Meade; friends, Yvette Stapleton, April Petrus, Sally Petty, Desiree Brown, Dwight Smith, Sr., Orville Brown, Levi Farrell, Eric and Jeune Provost, Laverne Thomas, Donna Christopher-Charles, Kerne Smith and Victor Somme, III; extended families, Powells, Callwoods, Thomases, Morgans, Brathwaites, Challengers, Edwards, Taylors, Kings, Sprauves and Penns; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the first viewing at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals today from 4 to 6 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at Bethany Moravian Church on St. John at 10 a.m., with the viewing to be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The service will begin promptly at 10:30 am.
Interment is at Bethany Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Zephena Leonard
The family of Zephena Leonard announces her passing on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands,on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She is survived by three children: son, Fernando Leonard; daughters, Sylvia Chalwell and Cynthelia Green; daughter-in-law, Gail Leonard; grandchildren, Roosel Chalwell, Renel Chalwell, Grenelvia Chalwell-Farrington, Dr. Anorelvia L’Esperance, Mitchell Green, Michell Green- Lindo, Maurice Green, Michael Leonard, Brian Leonard, Aaron Leonard; great-grandchildren, Raynesio Farrington, D’Nasia Farrington, Diedra Chalwell, Dieondra Chalwell, Renee Chalwell, Sakeeda Freeman, Cecil Freeman Jr., Kaseeda Freeman, Taseeda Freeman, Mason Green, Ava Green, Maurice Green Jr., Maalique Green, Tobias Leonard, Malachi Leonard, Syniah Leonard; great-great-grandchildren, Dejan Barry, Demary Barry, Ken John’ Pierre Jr., Kaden Jon’ Pierre, Kaleb O’Neal, Ava Salone Leonard, Ezra Ace Berrios.
The first viewing is Thursday, Aug. 18, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing is Friday, Aug. 19, at Wesley Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 p.m., with the service at 10:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.