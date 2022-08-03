It is with a heavy heart that we inform the family and friends of the passing of our beloved Nancy Powell-Callwood on July 20. She was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and niece. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her brother Frank Powell, III. Nancy is survived by her father, mother, husband, son, brother, sister, father-in -law, brothers in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great uncle, and God children.
Pall Bearers: Frank Powell, Jr. Mary E. Powell, Leon Callwood, Frank Powell, IV, Michael Powell, Tyrone Powell, Tanya Powell-Hill, Clifford E. Callwood, Sr., Clifford B. Callwood, Jr., Edgar L. Callwood, Loring Callwood, Agnes M. Callwood, Gail E. Callwood-Hill, Edna M. Callwood-Joseph, Nneka Powell, Destiny Hill, Latisha Powell, Jada Fessale, Antonio Powell, Quintavious Powell, Delbert Hill, Jr., Shawn Powell, Jaiden Fessale, Andromeada Powell, Iris Challenger, Ismay January, Elvia Cycline, Winston Powell, Wilmoth King, Sr., Moses Brathwaite, Edwin Brathwaite, David Brathwaite, Lester Morgan, Melvin Morgan, Mervin Morgan, Shervin Morgan, Samuel Powell, Henry Powell, Mikel Blash, Kalaria & Gregory Lewis, Alexis Doway, Linai Burin, Kamal Tyson, Michael Davis, Alphonse Powell, Michael Powell, Lucien Sylvester, Arthur A. Joseph, Sr., Wingrove Clarke, Desmond Otto, and Magabe Calixte.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Orville Brown, Edwin Brathwaite, Lester Morgan, Melvin Morgan, Wilmoth King, Ralph Carbon, Eric Provost. Special Friends: Shani Carbon, Nealia F. Sprauve, Dr. Renee Charleswell, Kim Bramble, Ann Jean, June Chesterfield, Emily & Alphanese Meade. Friends: Yvette Stapleton, April Petrus, Sally Petty, Desiree Brown, Dwight Smith, Sr., Orville Brown, Levi Farrell, Eric & Jeune’ Provost, Laverne Thomas. Donna Christopher-Charles, Kerne Smith,Victor Somme, III.
Extended families: Powells, Callwoods, Thomases, Morgans, Brathwaites, Challengers, Edwards, Taylors, Kings, Sprauves and Penns. Many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the first viewing at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Friday, August 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 13, at Bethany Moravian Church – St. John at 10 a.m., viewing to be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Service to begin promptly at 10:30 am.
Interment is at Bethany Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
