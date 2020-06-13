We regret to announce the passing of Nanton A. Moses, who died April 19, 2020.
The viewing will be held June 17, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery crypt.
He is survived by his sister, Elena Moses Eaton; brother, Lorne Moses; brother-in-law, Alonzo Eaton; sister-in-law, Ingrid Moses; adopted daughter, Michelle Turnbull; nieces, Sarita M. Malone, Daniella M. Malone, Lorna A.C. Thomas, Rosa C. Thomas, Yvette Fogg, Kalamis M. Moses, Monique Robinson, LeAnn Powell, Lenean Powell, Linnea Powell, Cicely Barthlett-Francis, Celina Barthlett, Cindylou Barthlett-Monsanto, Alexis Barthlett, Avril Barthlett, Allison Barthlett Bussue, Arlene Barthlett-Lake, Anita Barthlett, Ingrid Tyson, Tesha Tyson, Cherese Tyson, Cecilia Dixon, Bericia Osborne, Denise Cartier, Michelle Cartier, Desiree Maranda, Tanya Chesterfield, Shira Thomas, Charisma Chesterfield, Shemika Chesterfield, Sonji Foy, Nyasha Foy and Tulani Foy; nephews, Roy Malone Jr., Andre Malone, Senator Shawn-Michael Malone, Karibe Moses, Jhon Moses, Ian Moses-Eaton, Leayle Powell, Leborne Powell, Leon Powell, Louis Powell, Rolando Barthlett Jr., Roland Barthlett Sr., Kwane Barthlett Sr., Angel Barthlett, Albe Barthlett, Anthony Barthlett, Alex Barthlett, Michael Cartier, Anselmo Harris Jr., Mitchell Cartier, Keith Cartier, Alaric Chesterfield Jr., Ivah Chesterfield Jr., Almen Chesterfield, Ira Chesterfield III, and Branch Colvin; cousins, Ferenecia Francis, Alaric Chesterfied, Ivah Chesterfield Sr., Rudolph V. Foy, MD, Liston Powell, Leborne Barthlett, and Stanley Tyson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
