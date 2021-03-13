The family of Naomi G. Petersen is heartbroken and deeply saddened as they announce her passing.
Naomi was born and raised in Road Town, Tortola. She made her heavenly transition at her home on St. Thomas on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. What a wonderful soul God has received.
She was a school crossing guard for the V.I. Police Department with 40 years of dedicated service. She was the perfect mother, sister, aunt, protector and friend to all with her infectious smile.
Naomi was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Naomi is survived by her loving children, Valencia “Val” Malone, Beverly “Debbie” Petersen-Riley, Wilma Petersen, Jerry “Ayullah” Petersen, Riise Petersen and Lance “Skulla” Petersen; sisters, Erminie Thomas, Gladia Fahie and Prudence “Susie” Fahie; brother, Denton “Dean” Fahie; special daughter, Shantel Degraff; and special sons, Lesroy Nisbett Sr., and Angel “Sandman” Richardson; uncles, Alfred “Edward” Fahie and George Fahie (Tortola); aunts, Sarah Fahie and Irene Brathwaithe-James; sisters-in-law, Joyce Icena Smith-Fahie, Eva Bell-St. Juste and Sonia Petersen-Pemberton; brothers-in-law, Warren ”Boozie” Petersen and Romeo Hodge; grandchildren, Juanita Malone, Melvin Riley Jr., KaMona Riley, KaMara Riley, Sharod Smith, Kyandra Smith, O’Nisha Smith, Zenobia Smith, Jadi Smith, Je’Ron Petersen, Jakoiya Knight, Lesroy “Chinaman” Nisbett Jr., Thema Degraff and Ei’Jay Petersen; several great-grandchildren along with many loving relatives and friends on Tortola.
The viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m.
The interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1 where she will be laid to rest in peace.
“And remember, Naomi love all of you.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.