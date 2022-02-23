Naomi Hodge was born on the island of Tortola to Mildred Fahie and Amos Hodge on April 14, 1943. Although a proud BVI native, she moved to St. John as a young child, and this is where she would remain and establish her life. Naomi gave birth to three children and a hair business, "Naomi's Beauty Salon", which remained in business for more than 50 years.
Peacefully and surrounded by family, Naomi Hodge died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her residence in Cruz Bay, St. John, at the age of 78.
She is survived by her children, Beverly La-Verne, Byron, and Lee Thomas; grandchildren, Kylan and Kyle Penn; Kalaria and Gregory Louis; Akeel, Aleek, Bryon Jr., Benisha, Ceara, Kadeem, Kaleah, Lee Jr., Tyler, Tyreke, and Virginia Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Danae, Keiano, Kylie, Lionel, Nehemiah, and Royalti Penn; Olive Louis; Aleanna, Andréa, Amari, Aleyla, Amberlyn, Kadeem Jr., Kadice, Josiah, Jehiah, Zuri and Zaia Thomas; Zalia, Zalien, and Zalina Berwick; her sisters, Sylvia Grasso, Clemeana Hodge-Duncan, Victoria Hodge-Nelson, Alpine, Omar, and Mack Hodge, Marina Stout, Muriel Robinson, and Marjorie Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Hodge; her mother, Mildred Fahie; her brothers, Norwell, and Carl Hodge; and her sisters, Joyce Hodge and Leonie Hodge Riddle
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, March 4, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. John. The viewing is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with service to follow at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of the St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
