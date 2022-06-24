Napoleon Augustin Querrard passed away on June 18, 2022, at the age of 94. He passed at his home with his family at his side.
He was born in St. Thomas on March 10, 1928. Napoleon was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Beatrice Querrard; wife, Raphaella Querrard; and sons, Walter and Roger Querrard.
He is survived by his sister, Julie Dietrich; children, Rex Querrard, Angela Querrard, Kathleen Querrard, Caryfrance Curry, Kenneth Querrard, Sherry Blanchard, and Noelle Horne; grandchildren, Ashby Gibson, Dakota Whisler. Alexander Querrard and Gabrielle Querrard; daughter-in-law, Lisa Querrard; sons-in-law, Christopher Horne, Anthony Blanchard and Johnnie Rivera; and great-grandchild, Lucas Gibson; and godchildren, Edver Bryan and Tracy Querrard.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Monday, June 27. The viewing is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. with Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery,
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
