Natalie Cromwell Morton, better known as “Miss Edith,” died May 28, 2020, on St. Thomas at the age of 82.
Natalie Cromwell Morton is survived by her children, Anthony "Tony" Morton (Nevis), Kingsley “Glen” Morton (Nevis) Joslyn Morton and Janice Fahie (St. Thomas); six grandchildren, Shawn Morton (Nevis), Akeme Morton (Nevis), Tonya Morton (USA), Cleveland Sergant, Deja DeSylvia and De’Khoya DeSlyvia (St. Thomas); daughter-in-law, Chermil Sutton-Morton (Nevis), niece, Diane Pemberton (U.K.); nephew, David Pembeton (U.K.); and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremations. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences, visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
