Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Natalie A. Thomas on March 16, 2023, at the age of 65, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Natalie was predeceased by her father, Randolph Thomas.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Thomas; siblings, Earl Thomas, Christine Viola Thomas, Leona Thomas and Amy Thomas-Lawson; nephews, Iva Moses, Jr. and Joseph Moses; nieces, Adele Thomas, Michelle Moses, Silvia Moses, Rochelle Moses and DeLeah Thomas; great nephews and nieces, Shakoi & Shaquan Mactavious, Audena Pickering, Andrew Daniel, Elijah Emanuel Thomas, J’Nya Ruth, Jerome Roth, Jr., J’Leah Ruth, Melody Searles, Ava Graham, Mya Davis and Kayasia Mactavious and Isaiah Hodge; uncles and aunts, Alfredo Smith, Roy Smith, Anna Smith- Penn and Enid Bastian- Hendricks; her paternal first cousins, Raymond Thomas, Sr., Calvin Thomas, Sr., Paul Thomas, Stanley Powell, Sr., Lawrence Powell, Sr., Liston Powell, Darrell Thomas, Alton Thomas, Jr., Elroy Lanclos, Leon Powell, Kenneth Powell, Alphonse Powell, Jr., Johnny Powell, Byron V. Thomas, Lee V. Thomas, Dean Thomas, Dexter, Dean Thomas, Dale Thomas, Dexter Thomas, Derrick Thomas, Dwight Thomas, Darcy Thomas, Sr., Franklin Smith, Steve Smith, Al Smith, Michael Penn, Edwin Penn, Sr., Vere Daley,Jr., Winifred Powell- Belle, Ruth Powell-Chinnery, Edris Powell, Alda Powell Santos, Daphne Thomas Saunders, Jeanne Thomas, Delia Thomas, Ruth Lanclos, Karen Powell, Shree Powell Smart, Janice Powell Nation, Aydrey Powell Burley, Beverly Powell, Dawn Powell, Faye Liburd, Julia Powell Gregoire, Vera Powell, Beverly Hendricks- Adams, Beverly LaVerne Thomas-Delsol, Brenda Thomas-Guillory, Denise Thomas, Dinah Thomas-Alford, Darlene Thomas, Avarille Smith, Akela Smith, Asha Smith, Crystal Daley, and Neanna Sprauve; her maternal first cousins, Fritzroy Jacobs, Jr., Dorothy Jacobs, Eugene Jacobs, Sandra Jacobs, Barbara Jacobs, George Jacobs, Jr., Eleanora Thomas- Hibbert, Florencia Thrope, Joycelyn Jacobs, Murry Jacobs, Marisa Ramos, Antonio Ramos, Amelia Ramos, Ronald Anthony, Loraine Jacobs, Dale Bastian-Gordon, Dariel Bastian- Hendricks, Kevin Bastian, Wayne Bastian, Dawn Bastian, Edwina Lanclos, Enid Doway, Errin Hendricks-JeanBaptiste and many more cousins and family members too numerous to mention.
Also left to mourn are Natalie's godchildren, Cerene Abramsen, Aubrey Bridgewater, Jr., DeNae Callwood, DeAnne Manuel, Arianna Jackson, Jason Innis, Tenisha Alguero-Shipp, Tremaine Herbert; special friends, Laurencia Herbert, Saundra Bratton, Laurel Francis, Teresa Browne, Julian Harley, Bernice Fredericks, Toi Barbel, Rev. Opah Barbel, James Varlack, Leona Smith, Dale Bastian-Gordon, Rita Brady; friends, Rena Dawson, Maxine Plaskett, Sheila Jackson, Noel and Rudence Scatliffe and the Tortola Boys, Lucinda Jurgen, Ruth Frett, Francillia Williams, James Penn, Jane Johannes, Monique Matthias, Corinne Plaskett; and the Thomas, Bastian, Sewer, Dalmida, Smith and Powell families.
Honorary pallbearers are Earl Thomas, Roy Smith, Alfredo Smith, Clarence Lindo, Rudence Scatliffe, Darrel Thomas, Winston Smith, Dean Thomas, Derrick Thomas, James Varlack, Arthur Doway, Richard Lanclos, Erin K. Piper and the Virgin Islands National Guard Honor Guards.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Bethany Moravian Church on St. John. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Bethany Moravian Cemetery on St. John.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
