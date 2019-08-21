Nathalie Martin, also known as Nato, was born Sept. 13, 1961, and passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nathalie was born on the beautiful island of Dominica in a small village named Victoria, Delices. During her younger years, she travelled through the Caribbean and spent couple of years in Guadeloupe and St. Marteen. Nathalie then chose to migrate and settle in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, in 1997.
Nathalie is survived by her four children, Nicholas Sorhaindo, Evelyne John-Lewis, Felicia “Tammy” St. Jean, Kishma Martin; one son-in-law, Vincent John-Lewis; eight grandchildren, McCleen, Alisha, Charline, Dante and Devante John-Lewis, Kobe Williams and Joanna and Celicia Titre; two godchildren, Caryl Lockhart and Elijah Rabsatt; five sisters, Magna Prosper, Rebecca Albert, Rosa Emmanuel, Carol Wiltshire and Cheryl Martin; two brothers, Anthony James and Stephen Martin; three brothers-in-law, Thomas Albert, Clayton Emmanuel and Mathias Wilshire; 18 nieces, Angela, Murium, Sherna, Nickisha, Tiffany, Javina, Caryl, Roseanne, Vanessa, Glenda, Marvylne, Celcia, Ronna, Stacy, Stacia, Staricia, Nadine, Kiara; 13 nephews, Solomon, Joshua, Daryl Jayvanny Kenrick Javid, Stevon, JJ, Malachi Elijah, Carl, Carlon, Eziekel; and close friend, Jeanne Williams, Juliette Commodore Seraphine Eloi, Gloria Riviera and Ms. Andrew.
She is survived by the members of Living Word Family Ministry and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home from 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Living Word Family Ministries at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
