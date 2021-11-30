We regret to announce the passing of Nathaniel James Freeman, who died Nov. 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Blondina Freeman; son, Aldon Lindon Nicholas; brothers, Mark Anthony Maynard (Canada), Calvin Bobo Freeman (Anguilla), Oliver Freeman (St. Kitts), Rudolph Walters (St. Kitts), Franklin Richards (N.Y.), Felton Richards (N.Y.); sisters, Sylvene Henry (St. Kitts), Carol Williams (St. Kitts), Yvonne Walters (St. Kitts), Renetta Walters (St. Martin); and special friends, Henry Mills and Crispin Rogers.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Wesleyan Holiness Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.