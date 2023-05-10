Mr. Nathaniel Richards, 76, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, husband of the late Mildred Richards, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Mt. Zion Church. Viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his step-son, Leroy Richards; daughters, Delitta Richards, Vanessa Richards and Marvelyn Thomas Leonard; brother, George Hanley; sisters, Elfreda Hanley and Luceina Caines; grandchildren, Denisha Williams, Drew Smith, Makoya Grant, Lynnesha Richards, Jahbari Richards, JahQuan Richards, Denisha Williams, Lance Leonard and Jahtori Richards; nephews, Gerard Richards, Cecil Richards, William Richards, Jason Hull and Alfred George Hull Jr.; nieces, Jasmine Hull, Justina Hull, Judith Hull, Judith Hull, Stacey Morris and Myrtle Lloyd; sister-in-law, Zelda Hull and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Albert Richards and Lenaoria Hanley; brothers, Francil Richards, Frederick Hanley George Hull and Leonard Hanley and nieces, Anita Morris and Jacqueline Hull.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
