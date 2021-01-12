In loving memory of Nathaniel Sam Audain, also known as big Daddy or Choochoo.
We are saddened to announce his passing on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, in Lowell, Mass. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be remembered beautifully.
Nathaniel is survived by his wife, Maureen Audain; four stepdaughters; two stepsons; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his cousin and lifetime friend Amelia Rey.
The funeral of the late Nathaniel will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Church of God in St. George’s. The viewing will start at 10 a.m. and service is at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held at Kingshill Cemetery, St. Croix.
Funeral arrangements are made by Kingshill Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.