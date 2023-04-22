Neal Milton George, affectionately known as Talis or OG, was born on March 5, 1954, in St. Thomas, USVI,. He passed away on March 23, 2023, at the age of 69.
He was predeceased by his mother, Almeade Petersen and father, M. George; a son, Talibe George; and his sisters, Picola Martin and Pamela Petersen.
He is survived by eight children, Talis George, Karibe George, Taneshya George, Tiffany George, Kwanza George,Neal George Jr., and Reynika Patterson; sisters, Guiter Hodge, June Turnbull, Celina Hodge and Stephenie Cardoze; grandchildren, Talibe George Jr., J’Neshya Mercer, J’Vonte Mercer, J’Neyah Thomas, Zakwan George, and many others too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be at Blyden Memorial Chapel, 10 a.m., on April 25, 2023. Professional services entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory services.
