Neisha Kay Zahn, 52, tragically passed away Monday afternoon on Feb. 15, 2021, along with her husband Daniel Yannone and son Tyler Yannone. Neisha is resting with her heavenly Father now.
Neisha was born in Lubbock, Texas, on April 1, 1968. She grew up at Buffalo Springs Lake, attended Roosevelt High School and graduated Texas Tech University with an accounting degree. She arrived in St. Thomas in 1991 and married Daniel Yannone in 1994, whom she met at Club Z.
She had many jobs before she opened Beep Business in 1995. Later she opened a boutique called Nolas on the island. Neisha is an active member of the St. Thomas Reformed Church and attends Buffalo Community Church when visiting Lubbock. She has been a great comfort to her mom since the passing of her father. Neisha’s soft spirit and loving presence will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her father Ronnie Zahn, paternal grandparents Mille and Pete Zahn, and maternal grandparents Earl and Johnny Dawson.
She was survived by her mother, Lana Zahn; brother, Kyle Zahn and wife Amy; nephew, Alan Zahn and wife Allie; niece, Rachel and husband Kleat Smith; nephew, Nick Zahn; and her half-sister, Gay Lynn Lee; along with other numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Neisha was always drawn to the water.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Reformed Church or Buffalo Community Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the virtual memorial service for the Yannone family on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Reformed Church Facebook site at https://fb.me/e/3HBrLDFV7
Because of COVID restrictions and safety protocols the seating will be reserved for immediate family and participants only.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and
Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
