Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Nelida C. Ramos in Quezon City, Philippines, on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 84.
She was born in Pandan (Catanduanes) Philippines and moved to St. Thomas in the year 1988 with her mother Lucena Ramos to join relatives, including the late Drs. Alexis Ramos and Orchid Fallaria, emergency care physicians at Schneider Hospital, and Manuel C. Ramos of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (deceased brother).
She held a bachelor’s degree in elementary education that was awarded from the Philippines Normal College, a college ran by the state, and later she was classified as a master teacher No. 1 in Manila. These credentials qualified her to be a founding teacher of Zion Academy of St. Thomas.
Ms. Ramos passions were reading and gardening. She had compassion for the neighborhood’s stray chickens and cats that wandered into her backyard at the Ramos home in Dorothea. Though she could not gather them all and place them in a coop, she was often seen feeding them with grains and water on a regular basis.
Nelida was a devout Roman Catholic and attended services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Church and the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. She was also a frequent visitor to the Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lindbergh Bay. To further strengthen and nourish her faith, she always watched EWTN, TBN and 3ABN, as well as listen to WGOD and WSTA.
She leaves to mourn, Dante Ramos (brother); Terrie (sister-in-law); her nephews, Noel, Jose and Patrick of Ronoake, Va.; her niece, Theresa Phillips and her husband, Dion and son, Ernest; Hazel-Ann (Rod), Coconut Creek, Fla., and many other friends and residents on St. Thomas, including, Dr. Consoria Cruz, Aurora Martin, Lilibeth Salido, Pete and Becky Ledee, Pinky and Aurea Olive, Cynthia Burt, Dora Tira, the Buendia family and numerous friends of the Filipino community of St. Thomas and St. John, as well as the Ramos, Cristobal and Aguilar families in the Philippines.
Our beloved Auntie NeNe, known to others as Ms. Ramos, cherished her friends and benefactors; adored her family and extended loved ones. She worshiped and glorified the Lord.
Nelida returned to the Philippines in 2018. She enjoyed and felt blessed with the loving care of her numerous relatives, nephews and nieces, especially from Oming and Ellen Aguilar.
After a four-day hospitalization for cardiovascular disease, Nelida passed peacefully. Interment was on April 8, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Parish Columbarium Gardens, Fairview, Quezon City, Philippines. Rest in Peace, Auntie Nene.
