Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Nelson Isidore Joseph, who died April 27, 2020, at age 75 at his residence.
Nelson Isidore Joseph was survived by his wife, Justina Joseph; seven children, Wilson Joseph in Dominica, Sill Joseph in Dominica, Cindie Charles in USA, Christa Joseph in USA,Sharie Joseph-Registe in USA, Zelder Theophilus in USA, Stacey Joseph in Canada; six stepchildren, Alison JeanBaptiste, Agatha JeanBaptiste, Delia JeanBaptiste-Joseph, Martin Jean Baptiste, Troy Jean Baptiste, Elizabeth Jean Baptiste; five brothers, Eric Joseph in the U.K., Alganon Joseph in the U.K.,Adison Joseph in the USA,Remy Joseph in the USA, Stephan Joseph in St. Marteen; five sisters, Joan Joseph in Dominica, Jane Foye in Dominica, Viella Joseph in Dominica,
Agnes Joseph in Dominica; Merlyn Shillingford in the U.K.; four sons-in-law, Gerald Charles Jr. in the USA, John F Hilaire in the USA, Vergo L. Registe in the USA, Lucas Theophilus in the USA;
14 grandchildren, Kiwan Greenaway in the USA,Kyron Greenaway in the USA,Jhuwon Charles in the USA,Chrystal Charles in the USA,Jerlani Charles in the USA,Alex Joseph in Antigua,La-Tanya Joseph in Dominica,Celine Joseph in Dominica,Seriah Joseph in Dominica,Serani Joseph in Dominca,Silldel Joseph in Dominca,Zachary Lucas Theophilus in the USA,Jahmal Maximea in Canada,Ranier Thompson in Canada; sisters- and brothers- in-law,Marvlyn Joseph in the USA,Cozy Foye in Dominica,Peter Jean Baptiste in St. Thomas, Marie Modeste in St. Thomas, Joseph JnBaptiste in St. Thomas, Urelca JnBaptiste in St. Thomas, Justin JnBaptiste in St. Thomas, Vaughn JnBaptiste in St. Thomas, Mary Jean-Baptiste in St. Thomas, Victor Jean-Baptiste in St. Thomas, Anne Frederick in the USA,Anna Eugene in the USA, and Williamson Jean Baptiste in St. Thomas; 16 nephews and 14 nieces; one uncle, Allyne Laudat in the U.K.; other family, Joseph, Laudat, and Charles family in Coulibistrie, Dominica, and abroad; and Jean Baptiste’s family in St. Thomas, USVI.
The viewing for the late Nelson Isidore Joseph will take place Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Celestial Chapel-Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The service will follow immediately at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.