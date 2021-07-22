It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neuvie I. Gumbs, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother who transitioned peacefully at home on July 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wellington Thomas and Charles Winford Thomas; nephews, Curtis Thomas and Winford Charles Thomas Sr.; and niece, Teressa Coward.
She was survived by her husband of 50 years, Davis M. Gumbs; her three children, Merida V. Gumbs, Minova V. Gumbs-Cherival and Malvern V. Gumbs; grandchildren, S’Deja Maynard, Samara Cherival, Shaynee Cherival, Malachi Cherival, Shadorn Daley, Malik Gumbs, Shane Gumbs, Malaia Benjamin; sisters, Emily Lake and Mamrie Thomas; brothers, Rendell Thomas Sr., the Rev. Dr. Bentley Thomas, Paul “Joker or Doc” Thomas, Jefferson Thomas; son-in-law, Samuel Cherival; sisters-in-law, Joycelyn Thomas, Alphonsine Thomas, Juanita Thomas; brother-in-law, Amos Gumbs; nieces, Karen Jarvis, Elcero Thomas, Doretta Dunrod, Amifa Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood, Ferdella Thomas-King, Danielle Thomas, Lisa Thomas-Kerkula, Abigail Thomas, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Khisha Thomas, Tiffany Thomas-Scott; special nephew, Lt. Barrington Thomas of the Virgin Islands Police Department; other nephews, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Rendell Thomas Jr., Daryl Sylvester Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Bentley Thomas Jr., Michael Thomas, Alexander Thomas, Lenford Thomas, Eldon Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Tashan Thomas, Vernon Benjamin, Gregory Coward, Jamil Hackett, Darren Thomas; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; great-great-nephews; other relatives too numerous to mention; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Benjamin, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Donovan, Mr. and Mrs. Oriel Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. St. Clair Clarke, Mrs. Alicia Husband, Mrs. Marilyn Joseph, Mrs. Casilla Dumas; and the members of the Calvary Baptist Church and the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at St. Thomas Assembly of God, with the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
