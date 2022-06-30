It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the Samuel family of St. John announces the passing of Neville E. Samuel Sr. on June 10th, in Atlanta, GA.
Neville, also lovingly known as “Sam,” cherished his family, fishing, food and faith above all else.
His big smile and jovial nature would brighten any room and bring a little bit of joy to anyone in his presence.
He was dedicated and persistent in his pursuit of happiness not only for himself but for all those around him. From late night keyboard jam sessions with the family to impassioned debates about the Lakers and Cowboys, his childlike enthusiasm was infectious and endearing. He will be remembered and missed by all who were blessed enough to know him.
He is survived and forever loved by his parents – Melville and Mercedes Samuel; wife-Etta Samuel; children-Almeric (Ric) Petersen, Coretta Samuel Ponder, Tamika, Neville, Jr. (Sammy), Aviva, and Isaac Samuel; sister–Greta Samuel; grandchildren –Almericia Petersen, Almia Willoughby, Amani Petersen, Joshua, Jonathan, Keziah, Emmanuel and Judah Ponder, Treyvon Nolan, Shania and Noah Samuel; great-grandchildren –Tahj Johnson, August, Autumn and Aubrielle Willoughby; The Petersens of St. Croix and extended family across the US Virgin Islands and mainland.
The celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 9, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. John. The viewing will take place at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service. Neville will subsequently be laid to rest in the Cruz Bay cemetery on St. John.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St.Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory, visit the Hurleywebsite at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.