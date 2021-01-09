The family of Neville Thomas is sadden to announce his passing at his home Dec. 20, 2020. Neville was born on the beautiful island of St. John on March 31, 1926, to James Nathaniel Thomas and Hilda Idoria Jackson, both of whom are deceased.
He was also preceded in death by an aunt, Ina Jackson; uncles, Fritz Jackson, Leroy Jackson, Owen Jackson; cousin, Louis Jackson; and great-nephews, Brian Mitchell, Herbert Garner Jr.
Neville was survived by his loving wife, Rachel Thomas; his son, Lawrence Thomas; sister, Susie Thomas Dyer; caregiver, Heather Bazil; nieces, Judith Dyer-Mitchell, Beverly Davidman, Gloria Mobery, Michelle Dyer; nephews, James Dyer Jr., Herbert Garner; cousins, Ishmel Jackson, Alfred Jackson, Lillian Plaskett, Ruth Vanterpool, Joan Thomas, Hilda Anthony, Leayle Robinson, Alvis Christian; great-nephews, Brian Mitchell, Michael Mobery; great-niece, Stephanie Mitchell, Regina Allen, Leah Dyer, Alicea Garner, special friends, Mildred Hodge, Christiana Antoine, Dorine Petty, Benice Donovan, Everlyn Freeman; and many relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel, which is across from the Western Cemetery and is formerly the Apostolic Faith Church. The viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral services are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.