Nevon “Imani” DeCastro, 67, of Tutu Valley, passed away on March 11, 2023, on St. Thomas, V.I.
“Imani,” as he was affectionately called by family and” Ras-Imani” as he was well-known in the community, was born on May 14, 1955, on St. Thomas, USVI to Ena DeCastro (deceased) and Theophilus Larsen (deceased). He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, man and friend. As a father and elder sibling, he guided his family with love, respect, wisdom and understanding. Imani was an integral member of the Virgin Islands community. He participated in the painting of many of the murals seen around the island. He was an active member and vice president of We Grow Food Inc. He believed in organic farming and farmed many areas on the island and harvested and sold his many crops. Known also as the “Pineapple Man,” his pineapples were the sweetest. Imani worked in construction for many years. He was instrumental in building the Youth Activity Center and other concrete work at the Bordeaux fairgrounds. He could be found annually at the Bordeaux Farmer’s Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan Food Fair and received the Farmer of the Year award many times. He was a naturalist and promoted healthy living. Imani’s passion was farming and healthy cuisine. He was an avid cook and known for his Ital, fried cauliflower and peanut punch to name a few. He was a staple at every Carnival and reggae event, selling his healthy, all natural dishes and drinks. Imani was loved and respected and he touched many lives. He has left behind an outstanding legacy and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Ann Marie Howard; sons, Nabulungi Bismillah Larsen, Imani and Immanuel DeCastro; stepdaughter, Isis Prince; granddaughters, Heaven and Angel Larsen; brothers, Norris, Randy and Larry Larsen, Nathaniel Lee III, Nordel Charles, and Ronald Stout Sr.; sisters, Nordelita Charles, Nyra Stout, Maria and Mercedes Roberts; aunts and uncle, Elizabeth, Rita, Adelita DeCastro, and George Larsen; nieces and nephews, Nakesha Larsen, Shawanda, Shanea, Norris and Nordel Clarke, Akisha and Thaniel Lee, Jaleem, Jalani, Nordel and Latoya Charles, Shaliyah, Sean, Mea, and Jahmal, Shanika, Shanique, Renaldo and Ronald Stout Jr., Cheza and Demani Nibbs and Jarvon Stout, Shakira, Shakila, Shakita, Shakima, Shakifa, Shakyra, Shakia, Shakim; special niece, Shakyla Alexander; cousins, Annice Canton, Norrisia Simmon, Anna, Cecilia, Roy and Thomas Barnes; special family and friends, Sista Rita Foy, Empress Donna Benjamin, Moses Miller, Thatus Thomas “Miami crew”, Carlon “Funtah” Dubbison, Linda “Moonlight” Joseph, We Grow Inc., family and other family and friends too numerous to mention. Imani was loved by many and will be missed. Special colors to wear are red, yellow or green.
First viewing will be held 7:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Second viewing will be held 9 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Memorial Moravian Church. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Western Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
