The funeral service for Ángel Federico Jennings Sr. is set for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing is set for Saturday, May 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service to follow at Faith Wesleyan Holiness.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
He is survived by his daughters, Louise and Michelle Jennings, Tina Hanna; son, Isaac Jennings; son-in-law, Courtney Hanna; sisters, Alana Scarbriel and Verna Matos; brothers, Verne and Robert Jennings; sister-in-law, Linda Gray; brother-in-law, Lubin Scarbriel Sr. (Izzy); grandchildren, Don and Britanny Robinson, Le’Andre’ Gumbs, Josiah Harley, Latoya Henry, Jada, Mayling, Amber, Brandon, Kishima, Kahlil and Isaac Jennings Jr., Justice Walters, Terrence, Jhellisa and Brianna Warner, Latoya Simmons, Coralita, Christina and Angie Ayala; great-grandchildren, Donte’ and Deleah Robinson, A’Niyah Henry, Liam Garnett, Christian and Ra’niyah Ayala, Aaliyah and Anthony Hoggard, Michelle, Malachi, and Malik Clinton, Gerard Terrible and Lyrica Willock; and nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
