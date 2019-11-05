Friends and family members regret the passing of Nina Minerva Phillip.
The first viewing for Nina Minerva Phillip will be held Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 to 10 a.m., with viewing at Christian Unity Church. The service begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western No. 1 Cemetery
She is preceded in death by her mom, Iris Gumbs. She is survived by her husband and partner, Vincent Phillip Sr. of more than 45 years; her sons, Dwane Phillip, Lerone Phillip Sr. and Vincent Phillip Jr.; her only daughter, Idene Phillip-Carey; her grandchildren, Shakoya Phillip, Jankimbo Phillip, Jahkoya Phillip, DeJahnal Phillip, D’Shaun Phillip, Lerone Phillip Jr., D’Sani Phillip, De’Jahnique Phillip, Reagan Phillip and Ahkoy Phillip; her great-granddaughter, Ahkoya Phillip; her sisters, Vinetta Morris, Cheryl Creque and Coney Edinborough; her brothers, Carl Morris and Bernard Edinborough; her uncles, Charles Phipps Sr. and Richard Morris; and aunt, Gene Morris; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; her church family at Christian Unity Church; and numerous family members in St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Curacao and the U.S. mainland.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.