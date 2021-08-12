Ma, Benji and Nana are among the names she was called. The lives she touched, the places she traveled were numerous. In her own words, she "lived a long good life."
That life began Nov. 28, 1938, when Nina Elise Vialet (Benjamin) was born to
Jose Hidalgo Sr. and Adele Vialet in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Nina began her career at the Credit Bureau of St. Thomas and later went on to become a U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services officer where she served to keep the islands’ borders safe until her retirement.
Nina's legacy includes her five children, Linda "Missy" Pickering, Deidre "D" Duran, Marc "Jadi" Benjamin, Yvonne "Ras" David, and Carole "Carrie" Christopher and their significant others, Melvin Pickering Sr., Glen Duran, Sharon Benjamin, Mark "Ringo" David, and Dwight Christopher Sr., respectively.
She is survived by her three siblings, Avenel "V" James, Audrey Vialet-Hansen (Rudolph Hansen Sr.), and Jose "Junie" Vialet Jr.; and loved and held dearly in the hearts of a host of grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Nina was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Matthias and Eleanor Vialet; and she is remembered by her close friends, Janet Hansby, Aubrey Harrigan, Cecil Forbes, and Marianna Donovan.
Free and a kind spirit, there was no limit to the love and laughter that was present anytime Nina was around. She formed friendships and bonds from the islands to Atlanta, Ga., where she spent her latter years surrounded by those she loved.
