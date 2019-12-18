We regret to announce the passing of Noel Downing Jackson, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
The viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square, St. Thomas, with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Valdemar Downing and Martha Elizabeth Barry-Downing; brothers, Rudell Downing, William Downing, Leslie Downing; and sisters, Earlyn Downing, Genevieve Downing, Ilma Wallace Rhymer, June Downing-Dathan, Lolita Daniel and Myra Downing.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa A. Swan, Laura A. Rouse; son, Leon A. Swan; brother, Carl Downing; sisters, Isa Wallace England, Gloria Downing Davis, and Elise Downing; granddaughter, Kieshelle Esprit; grandson, Léal Williams; nieces, Mary Alexis Rhymer, Janice A. Jeppesen, Carmen England-Terry, Laverne Wilkinson, Sarah Dathan, Maria Parker, Roxanne Downing-Lettsome, Radmur Downing, Raquel Downing-Benjamin, Stephanie Fahie, Carol and Jerilyn Sylvester, Dr. Simone O. Heyliger, Patricia Rosado, Tracy Francis-Oliver; nephews, Hugh and Albert Dathan, Alfredo, Richard and Luis Sylvester, Julien and Recaldo Dessout, Stephen Daniel, Courtney Francis and Ashanti Downing; sister-in-law, Melva Downing; and the Barry, Blyden, Abraham, Matthias, Mactavious, Jennings and Penn families; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.