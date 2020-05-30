On April 29, 2020, Ms. Noel Rabsatt passed from this life to her eternal home.
She leaves behind her sons, Keith S. Canton, Arnet Rabsatt, and Leslie Rabsatt; 10 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; her sister, Asta Celine Francis (Baker); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Francis; her sisters, Idris Sebastien and Alda Christenson; son, Sheldon Rabsatt; and her goddaughter, Annette Prince.
She will be lovingly attended by the Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus there will be no viewing at this time. We, her family, are thankful for your love, prayers, and support during this time of grief.
