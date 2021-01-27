Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Nola Maxime Carty, who died Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 72 at Schneider Regional Medical Center. Ms. Carty worked at Frank’s Lock & Key for more than 38 years.
Nola Maxine Carty was survived by mother, Edna Carty; son, Orville Liddie;
daughter-in-law, Angela Liddie; granddaughter, Olivia Liddie; pet dog, Sparkle Carty; brothers, Edwin O’Garro, Ralph Matthew, Calvin Matthew, Slador Carty, Terrance Carty, Marvin Carty, Alexander Garnett; sisters, Rosetta Carty, Carlene Carty-Gillon; nephews, Oliver and Dexter O’Garro, Dennis Williams, Euland, Ralph, Joseph, Samuel and Alanzo Matthew, Dave Liburd, Dwight Matthew, Roshaun Halliday, Deshaun Halliday, Wycliffe Williams, Jermaine Carty, Terrance Carty Jr., Daniel Carty, Jamaal Gillon, Jaleel Gillon, Aaron Carey, and Chris Carty; nieces, Debbie O’Garro, Etta O’Garro-Carey, Velda O’Garro, Ermine Braithwaite, Althea Ralph, Dahlia Williams, Renee Williams, Meloma Matthew, Shauna Matthew, Paulette Martin, Vaughan Lewis, Choshandra Matthew, Melva Carty, Marsha Todd, Yasmin Davis, Brenda Carty, Terrecia Carty, Shu’Ronica Carty, Karesha Carty, Deandra Carey, Nehema Carty, Lanica Carty, Jezreel Gillon, Natasha Williams and Shani Carty; sisters-in-law, Ita Carty, Althea Matthew, Eliana Carty, and Garna Turnbull-Garnette; other family, Annette Hendrickson and family, the Queeleys of St. Kitts and St. Thomas, Glendora Brooks and family, Norma Hazel and family, Lydia Bussue and family, the Buckley family in St. Thomas, Patricia Peets and family, Shanique Woods-Boschulte, Ronald Warner and family, Agnes Joseph and family, Majelina De Haza and family, Shiela Tatem, the Connors, Chinnery and Gumbs families; Franks Lock and Key (work family): Francis LeCuyer II, Julia Vargas, Neal Francis, George Quarrard, Peter Mojhar, Kenny Cordero, Barbara Creque and Annette Cordero; special friends, Georgiana Richards and family, Pastor Agnola Martin, Moncia Walters and family, Alicia Boatwright, Ian Kelsick, Diane Pemberton and family, Marica Hendricks, Llewelyn Powell, Juanita Wattley and family, Emelda Warner and family, Cheryll Thompson, Ana Santos, Ashton Leader, former Senator Roosevelt David and family, Janis Martin and family, Roma Jarvis and family, Ertha Milliner, Joanna Liburd, Patricia Lewis, the Rev. Alfred and Mrs. Gloria Maloney, Melonie Alexander, Sandrine Liburd, Kathleen Rogers, Campbell and Amelia Rey, Rosita Williams and family, and Sylvia Stevens; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Christchurch Methodist, with a viewing at 9 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
