Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Noreen Isaac on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 61 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Noreen Isaac is survived by her mother, Rosa Gregoire; children, Dwayne Gregoire, Japhan, Jenn, Jessel and Nitta Stuart, Vince Isaac; grandchildren, Shanice, Shannon, Shanaya, Dwayne, Dyani and Shanee GREGOIRE, Nakwesha FAHIE-GREGOIRE, Japhan Jr, Janessa, Jahlijah, Jahvelle, Jah'ziah, Jenn Jr, Jennique, Jen’Nekai, Azara, Jesselyn, Sanaa, Jessel Jr. and Jayland STUART, Isiah JARVIS, C'Kyra GEORGE, Senicia CHAMBERS, Jodesca, Niya and Avron; great grandchildren, Tae'Shawn and Sincere Nibbs, A'Naya and Briya Dyer; sisters, Eleonora Stuart (MaJohn), Mariana Alexander (Maemae), Antonia Merrifield, Veronique Thomas (Toe); brothers, Pascal Stuart, Earl Gregoire, Mitchel Isaac; daughter-in-law, Shanell Gregoire; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews too numerous to mention; close friends and other family members too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Celestial of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Cremation.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
