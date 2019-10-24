We regret to announce the passing of Noriel Harrigan Callwood, aka Isha or Da Sha, who died Oct. 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church, with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
He is survived by his daughter, Aisha Aniele Callwood-Alexander; sisters, Muriel Lettsome and Helen Callwood; brothers, Ishmael “Budhead” Harrigan, Riel “Wasi”, Dariel “Dadaman”, Juniel “Watsup”, Loryiel “Lala” and Raphael “Tanja” Charleswell; aunts, Gertrude Parsons, Doreen Webster and Ida Frett; uncle, Conrad Henley; grandson, Le’Koi Ashyre Charleswell-Callwood; aunt in-law, Floreca Henley; sisters in-law, Donna Harrigan and Avery Charleswell; brother-in-law, Norris Lettsome; nieces-in-law, Carolyn and Cherise Lettsome; adopted mother, Bernice Francis; nieces, Naomi George, Rysheica Nicholson, Jada Lettsome, Tessa G. and Tahyra T. Charleswell; great-nieces, Kellisha, Kellyah, Jada and KaMyah Lettsome, Keisha Lettsome-Hilaire, Labria and JaNýla Charleswell, Rynasia Nicholson; nephews, Keldred, Julian and Bernard Lettsome, Juniel Jr., Jamal, Junel, Jamel, Jameel, Jaleel, LeShawn, LeQuan, LeVoy, LeVar, Tahiem, and Dariel Jr., Charleswell; great-nephews, Kellijah, Kelmani, Kellani and KaMar Lettsome; special cousins, Sheryl Harrigan and Shenelle Lewis; other cousins, Linnette Scatliffe, Pauline Hodge, Shirley Hodge, Cheryl Richards, LaVerne Callwood, Ariel Brathwaite, Shirley B. Hodge, Alicia Carty, Vornet Smith, Allie Allison Petrus, Erminie Harrigan, Cynthia and Charlene MacTavious, Linette Benjamin, Renaldo Christopher, Winston (Dick) Harrigan, Iva Rowe, Earla Thomas, Huston Harrigan, Erminie Lanclos, Beverly Brunn, Caroley Brunn, and Monica Carbon
All of the following individuals have touched his life in one way or another and they became his special friends; no one having more status than the other: special friends, Kareem “Pogo” Thompson, Rhoda Johnlewis, Ruthly Simon, Arcenio “Papa” Rivera, Maxine Fleming, Harris Fahie, Joel “JD” Fleming, Jackie Simeon, Ena Miller, Earl Richards, CAHS Class of 1980, Cecelia Hawley, Mercedes Belle, Winifred Scott, Cynthelia Green, Pete Thompson, Janet J. Meyers, the Rev. Helen M. Maurose, William Harvey, Elaine Freeman, Lydia Trotman, Genevieve and Noel Scatliffe, Dr. Elise C. Warner, Jacklin Rogers, Loanna Vanterpool, and other members of the Wesley Methodist congregation, Drena Donovan, K’Nique Charles, K’nique Richards, Jennifer Simon, Glenroy “Fiba” Stevens, Eda Stevens, Faye O’Connor, Franklyn Adams, Mayrose Smith, Erline Keitt, Bertile Fleming and family, James Nibbs, Agatha Varlack, Elvin Frett, Bernice Samuel, Belinda Moitt, the guys by Ariel’s Corner and the Hangout Crew at Four Winds Plaza and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
