Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Norma Denise Smith, lovingly known as Moms or Norma D, on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Preceded in death by two children, Noel “Bio” “Lightning” Potter and Coral “Shamika” Potter. Norma is survived by three children, Calen Potter-Valmond, Adolph “Gombo” Potter and Carmen Potter; son-in-law, Dexter Valmond; daughter-in-law, Natalie Walker Potter; brothers, Charles Eugene Taylor, Ralph Taylor, Lewis Taylor, Gregory Taylor and Alonzo Taylor; sisters, Linda Taylor Thomas and Tonya Whitman, 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many relatives and many, many friends.
Due to the global pandemic, and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Norma E. Smith will be for family only. However, persons wishing to extend condolences online may do so at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
The first viewing will be held on from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 16, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
