We regret to announce the passing of Norma Idetha Douglas, who died July 25, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Crofford; father, James Herbert; husband, Kenneth Douglas; and sister, Sandrine Crofford.
She is survived by her daughter, Neisha Douglas; fiance, Nathaniel Phillips; sons, Russell Smithen, Jerwin Williams, Nijah Douglas; granddaughter, Sanai Smithen; sisters, Ramona (Calveth) Crofford, Dianne Crofford, Elenear (Lyn) Joseph, Jacklyn Joseph; brothers, Ebenezar Christopher, Loughton Crofford, Lloyd Crofford; sister-in-law, Emelda Crofford; nieces, Keisha Crofford Hewgil, Kashana Crawford, Akelia Gumbs, Shanay Flemming, Odessa Christopher Caines, Tejonique Celestine, Majik Joseph; nephews, Anthony Somersall, Leon Crofford, Kelvin Crofford, Calel Crofford, Javid Crofford, Shaquille Crofford, Nyako Crofford, Tejon Roper, Shamall Flemming, Sharik Morgan, Christopher Matthew; cousins, Beverly Crawford, Marva Crawford, Elle Crawford, Ian Crawford, Michael Crawford; great-niece, Zahra Somersall, Shania Williams, Dailen Christina Matthew, Shanique Flemming, Tina Crofford, Tihanna Crofford, Arianna Crofford, London Lawrence; great-nephews, Chrisonje Crossley, Le'journe Crofford, Le'quandre Crofford, Greer Hewgil; special friends, Cheryl Eddy and family, Eslie Laronde, Tissany Francis and family, Vendair Matthew, Vernice Joseph, Jenny Thomas, Joycelyn Daniel, Avis Krigger, Venus Edinborough, Catherine Riviera, Myris Mills, Muriel Warner and family, co-workers at BCB and the Gomez school cafeteria.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
