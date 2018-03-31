As quiet as she lived, is as quiet as she passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday, March 24, 2018, with her loving husband at her side.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Hurley Celestial Chapel. Arrangements are by Hurley Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Gomez Sr.; stepdaughter, Abigail Taylor; stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa and Donald Taylor; Simone, Symeon, Chandra, Cheyenne and Chad Gomez; sisters, Marjorie Preston, Rita Watley, Laurel Melchior and Jewel Love; sister-in-law, Vera Melchior; brothers-in-law, Rael and Eric Gomez; nieces, Lisa and Luanne Melchior, Lori Preston, Jacqueline Wade, Jasmine Wade-Francis, Elizabeth, Capri and Sancta Watley, Anna Watley Douglas and Noel Ani Love; nephews, Frank A. Preston, Frank Preston, Jr., Earl Melchior, Jr., Ethelbert Benjamin, Jr., Craig Wade and Ade Olubayo Love.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Cruse Melchior; father, Ariel Melchior Sr.; stepson, Alvin Gomez Jr.; sister, Valerie Wade; brothers, Earl Melchior Sr. and Ariel Melchior Jr.; nieces, Shelsia Preston and Dr. Lois Melchior and her nephew, George Wade Jr.; and special friends, Mildred McFarlane, Dr. Laura Lyons, Percy Taylor and David Wilkinson.
Tributes in honor of Norma Melchior Gomez may be emailed to tributestonorma@gmail.com.
