The family announces the passing of Norman Calvin Brown, known to most as “Charlie Brown", age 81, of Estate Bovoni. He passed away on February 8, 2023, in Lithonia, Georgia.
He is survived by his children, Althea Brown, Lorraine Isaac, Edwin Brown, Caldine “Kizzie”Brown; stepchildren, Lazman”Winston”Webson (Jennifer), Sandy Joseph (Patrick), Desmore Joseph (Tabetha), Kumba Leba Olaniyi, Donna Diaz, Georgia Stephens and Mignon Martin; grandchildren, Michael Maynard, Reeza-Ann Horsford, Paul and Leah Thomas, Jaquan, Amirah and Janiqua Brown, Desmore Joseph ll "Deuce" Da, Stephany, Stacy and Salina Webson.
Also left to mourn are his brothers, Kenneth Peters, Cordell Browne, Carol Brown, Wilson Browne and Elpert Brown; a sister, Rowena Brown; sisters-in-law, Lucinda “Lucy” Angella, Enid, Ineta, Antonine “Tony” and Roslyn; nieces and nephews, Alphonso, Condacy, Eugene, Debbie, Beverly (1) Jerry, Beverly (2) Bevon, Lloyd, Liesa, Boyd, Clytie, Ashanna, Shirlyn, Curtis, Lori, Andrew,Anthony “Tony”, Carol-Ann, Vertis, Wilson Jr.“Junie”, Wayne, Warren, Winston, Elroy, Shantel, Elpert Jr. “Chubby” and Conrad "Rowan"; special friends Servenia Bell, Bertillia ”Berty”, Kimon, Ni’Kaylie, Ni’Kaël and Ev’Monique; a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention including the Browns, Charles, Thomas families of Newfield, St. Phillips and Freetown Village in Antigua.
Charlie Brown was employed at the Water Island Hotel for many years. He was last employed by the University of the Virgin Islands. St. Thomas campus until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the Memorial Moravian Men's fellowship and the Antigua Barbuda Association.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on May 18, 2023 at Memorial Moravian Church 10 a.m.
