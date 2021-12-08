It is with great sadness that the family of the late Norris Hugo Penn, affectionally known as “Attley,” announces his passing on Nov. 17, 2021, on St. Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Delita Penn; brothers, Irad Penn and Haran Penn; sisters, Audrey Rabsatt and Gracia Stevens; son, Nareem Penn; daughters, Rachel Dewald and Amanda Johnson; sons-in-law, Simon DeWald and Grant Johnson; stepsons, Daryl McClean, Deryl McClean, Dwayne McClean and Dwight Webbe; granddaughters, Alexis Stavros, Amaya Stavros, Zoey Dewald, Gabrielle Johnson, Jasmarie Penn, Ke’Niah Penn, Nariyah Penn and Nashyah Penn; grandsons, Matthew Dewald, Aaron Johnson and Austin Johnson; step-granddaughter, Grace Dewald; step-grandson, Devin Anderson; great-grandchildren, George Keller and Alayah Hall; brothers-in-law, Alberto Rabsatt, Victor Stevens, Liston Farrington and Milton Farrington; sisters-in-law, Norma Penn, Cecile Penn, Millicent Penn, Belsadys Skelton, Iona Jones, Jenita Jackson and Irene Bardoo; and caretaker, Millicent Penn.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Wesley Methodist Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
The final resting place will be at Penn’s Cemetery in West End, Tortola. Interment will be at 1 p.m.
The motor vessel Dream A will depart Red Hook dock immediately after the service and the West End dock immediately after the burial.
Due to the COVID pandemic restrictions and public health guidelines must be worn.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
