It is with deep regret that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Norwell Turnbull at his home on June 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Turnbull.
Norwell was survived by his sons, Vernol “T-Bull’’ Turnbull Sr., Larry “Pancho” Turnbull, Donald Turnbull, Leroy Turnbull, and Elroy Turnbull; as well as his adopted daughter, Juel T. R. Molloy; and his adopted son, Winston Turnbull.
Survivors also include his sister, Esmie Stoutt; daughters-in-law, Apostle Hyacinth Turnbull, Luisa Turnbull, Donna Turnbull, Vivica Turnbull, and Helen Turnbull; sisters-in-law, Ivy Parson and Delma Brewley; brother-in-law, Michael “Cessa” Leonard; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 13 nieces, and 22 nephews; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held at Wesleyan Methodist Church on Monday, June 28, 2021, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., and followed by a service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Please follow all COVID requirements. Because of limited seating at the church, the service will be live streamed as follows:
https://www.facebook.com/Wesley.methodistchurch.902
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
