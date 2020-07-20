Noverlio Premier
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Noverlio Premier, who died at the age of 45 on June 21, 2020 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Noverlio Premier is survived by his wife Yvose Desravins Premier, sons: Ralph Yvenskov Hussen Premier, Ralph Matinov Hussen Premier; father Roberlio Premier; mother Vergelin Ines; brothers and sisters Romaintha Premier, Ronald Premier, Yvel Premier, Jean Robert Premier, Robenson Premier, Marielle Premier, Robenson Premier, Benjude Premier, Marielle Premier, Lucio Premier, Wilbert Premier, Philimene Premier, Estelly Premier, Dady Premier, Reno Registre, Frandy Registre, and Myrline Premier; uncle and aunts Madame lemaine Laurant Vergelin, Adeline Duver Vergelin, Lunie Vergelin, Erese Mureille Vergelin, Joseph Vergelin, and Lanitha Premier; cousins Carine Vergelin, Sevenson Vergelin, Berthanie Vergelin, Yonel Vergelin, Markendy Vergelin, Garry Premier, Dunevre Premier, Lisner Premier, Lemanne Premier, Rodrigue Premier, Bonike Premier, Myrlande Premier, Mydrine Premier, Leonne Premier, Ones Etienne, Manoucheca Eitenne, Amolita Antoine, Eveline Boniface Premier, Jean Willy Premier, Amazan Sergo, Cherline Premier, Joana Premier, and Jean Baptiste Telemane; the J. Benton Construction Family, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Celestial Chapel — Hurley Funeral Home. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.