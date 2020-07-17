Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Noverlio Premier, who died June 21, 2020, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 45.
Noverlio Premier is survived by his wife, Yvose Desravins Premier; sons, Ralph Yvenskov Hussen Premier, Ralph Matinov Hussen Premier; father, Roberlio Premier; mother, Vergelin Ines; brothers and sisters, Romaintha Premier, Ronald Premier, Yvel Premier, Jean Robert Premier, Robenson Premier, Marielle Premier, Robenson Premier, Benjude Premier, Marielle Premier, Lucio Premier, Wilbert Premier, Philimene Premier, Estelly Premier, Dady Premier, Reno Registre, Frandy Registre, Myrline Premier; uncle and aunts, Madame Lemaine Laurant Vergelin, Adeline Duver Vergelin, Lunie Vergelin, Erese Mureille Vergelin, Joseph Vergelin, Lanitha Premier; cousins, Carine Vergelin, Sevenson Vergelin, Berthanie Vergelin, Yonel Vergelin, Markendy Vergelin, Garry Premier, Dunevre Premier, Lisner Premier, Lemanne Premier, Rodrigue Premier, Bonike Premier, Myrlande Premier, Mydrine Premier, Leonne Premier, Ones Etienne, Manoucheca Eitenne, Amolita Antoine, Eveline Boniface Premier, Jean Willy Premier, Amazan Sergo, Cherline Premier, Joana Premier, Jean Baptiste Telemane; the J. Benton Construction family; and other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Premier Noverlio is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 21, at the Celestial Chapel, Hurley Funeral Home. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following, immediately, at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix
