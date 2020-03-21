Keith Herman
We regret to announce the passing of Keith Herman, who died on Feb. 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Stevens Herman; Brothers, David Everette Herman, Nichols Herman and Victor Sydney; sisters, Paulette Herman and Bernadette Herman; uncle, Samuel Stevens; aunt-in-law, Francisca Liverpool Stevens (Taberancle St. Kitts); sister-in-law, Akila Luva Petersen-Herman; numerous nieces, nephews and relatives and friends; the Steven/Francis/Nicho family of St. Kitts, St. Thomas and England; the Herman and Skelton Family of St. Thomas and Tortola; and special friends in Charlotte, N.C.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Elizabeth M. Lawrence
Relatives and friends of Elizabeth M. Lawrence, better known as “Liz,” of Elizabeth’s Kitchen, are advised of her death on March 14, 2020, at the age of 85 in Houston, Texas.
She is survived by her brother, Neil Lawrence of Dominica; daughters, Eleanora “Jennifer” Soldiew, Hermia Alcide, Jillian Williams, Edwina Marie, Caron J. Berry and Charlene Bowery-Benjamin; sons, Albert “Shima” Lawrence, Eustace “Shanty” Gillon Jr., Roy Frampton and Marcus Monroe; sons-in-law; Alexis Soldiew, Wayne Harvey, Peter Williams, Robert “Bobby” Berry Sr., Edward “Bumma” Benjamin; adopted sons, Harrison “Harry” LaRonde and Dan “Danny” Dailey; 32 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral home and Crematory Services.
