Omard Bradley Matthew
We regret to announce the passing of Omard Bradley Matthew, better known as Omar, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, in Virginia at the age of 75. He was born on July 3, 1944, in Liberta village, Antigua.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 15, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, 38 Anna’s Retreat. The service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Omard was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ophelia Matthew; his son, Lloyd Matthew; his siblings, Ida Challenger, Handel Matthew, Icilma King, Ilmeda Manwaring, Martley Matthew, Irose Hector, Charlie Matthew, Jose Matthew, and Stanley Matthew; nephews, the Rev. Romeo Challenger and George Matthew; nieces Julie Hector and Hyacinth Barrow Hale; and special cousin Percilyn Hunt Henry.
Omard is survived by his wife, Ursula Matthew, residing in Virginia.
He was the brother of Wilmouth Matthew in London, and Gladys Matthew and Roma Matthew in Antigua. He was the father of Bradley Matthew, Tammie Matthew, Omar Matthew, Sharnee Matthew, Jasvinder Warner, AnnMarie P. Johnson and Karl James. Son-in-law Johnny Johnson and Ezekiel Daniel. He was the grandfather of Akeem Isaac, Destin and Jahmavy Matthew, Asher and Omar Matthew, Jaiana and Avery Johnson, Karia James, Keh’Danny, Keh’Janny, Keh’Lanny, Keh’Manny and Keh’myra Daniel and granddaughter-in-law Akacia Halliday-Isaac. He was the uncle of Berris, Francella Challenger in London, Morris Challenger, Joyce Challenger Tonge, Aaron Challenger, Jahmael March, Anthonson, Patsy, Judith, Yvonne, Carolyn, Elton and Dr. Dale King, Handel Hector, Mercillor Manwaring in Lester, Roger, aka Bojango Matthew, Janice Matthew Constant, Myra Matthew, Date Straka, Kay Ferris, Cynthia, Sendrine, Matthew, Herman, Denfield, Randal, Nyron Matthew and Gladys Matthew Isles, Althea, Victoria, Pauline, Novel, Calvin, and George Matthew. He has numerous great-nieces and great-nephew and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews too many to mention. Omard was a friend of Delly Stout and family, the Brookes family, the Williams family, the Mercers, Mr. Micheal, Bernis Osbourne, the Philidelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church family, the Richards family, Chesapeake Seventh-day Adventist Church family, Kenneth Schulterbrandt Jr., the Hunt family, Julia, the Weeks family and many other friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Curtis James Lee
Curtis James Lee was born on Feb. 17, 1963, to Martha and James Wheeler Lee (deceased) in Brooklyn, N.Y.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Curtis was called home to spread his love, music, joy and kindness.
To celebrate his life, Curtis leaves his mother, Ms. Martha Moron’; daughter, Ms. Jazmyn Renee Lee; former wife, Angela “Angie” Lee; aunt, Jessica Locklear; uncle, Leroy Smith; and a host of cousins and friends.
Curtis Lee will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. His services will be conducted by Batts and Bridge Funeral home (https://battsbridges.com/) and the service will be at Trinity Worship center, located at 4851 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294.
Muriel C. Samuel
It is with deep sadness the family of Muriel C. Samuel, known also as “Sammie” and “Nursie,” announces her passing on Feb. 21, 2020, at her home on St. Thomas. She was 92, and was preceded in death by her son, Michael I. DeGraffe.
Ms. Samuel was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at both the Knud Hansen and Roy Lester Schneider Hospitals for more than 20 years, giving kind and compassionate care to her patients. She loved God and lived her life accordingly, loving and serving her fellowmen in various capacities.
Ms. Samuel is survived by her son, Leslie F. Clarke and daughter, Coryn Joshua; grandchildren, Anika DeGraffe, Nicole Clarke Gustafson, Andru and Gregori Clarke; great-grandchildren, D’Mone’ Clendinen, Jenee’ DeGraffe, Pascal Simeon III, Le Qai Selwood, Avalyn and Ethan Gustafson, Amyrah and Cora Clarke; great-great-grandchildren, Je’Nhia and Ja’Liyah Nelson.
Special friends and families include the Benjamin, Connor, Howard and Lewis families, Leona Gabriel, Dinsdale Wilkes, Jeff I, Macklisky “Mackee” Connor, Alda Benjamin, Joan Barry, Gerda Nathaniel, Gweneth Gumbs, Ruth VanHolten, Edith Lee, Adelle Belle-Barry and Carol Edwards.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Sunday, March 15, at the Celestial Chapel — Hurley Funeral Home, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The second viewing will be at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, located at 133 Estate Contant, on Monday, March 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.
