Jacob Augustus Frett-J
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Jacob Augustus Frett-J.
He was born to the late Enid Williams Frett and Jacob Frett Sr. on the beautiful Island of St. Croix in Estate LaGrange on July 27, 1940. In his early years, his family moved to St. Thomas, where his dad was originally from. around 1945. They lived in Hospital Ground — Round De Field.
He attended school on St. Thomas in his formative years. Eager for a better life for his family, he later joined the United States Army in 1958. He was stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., in an airborne paratrooper unit.
He later moved back to St. Thomas in 1960 and attended the Lincoln Technical School in Philadelphia ,where he learned the mechanic trade. In 1973, he opened his mechanic shop, Frett Auto Repair Garage, and retired in 2014 from his business.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Sauter-Frett and 17 children, including Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Jasmin Makeba Frett-Hodge, Kenya Frett-Rowe, Keema Frett-Newsome, Reshma Frett, Khaliah Frett-Teal, Je’nean Frett, Juanita Frett, Cyd Christian, Deserie Frett, Addison Frett, Theron Frett, Raoul Frett, Jermaine Frett, Aubrey Frett, Darren Frett, Jacob A. Frett, III and Jacoi Frett; sisters, Lorna Frett-Middleton of New York, Thelma Frett and Leatrice Frett; brothers, Leroy Frett, Harry Frett and Mario Frett; 47 grand grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, with the service following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Kenrick W. Bartlette
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, for Kenrick W. Bartlette who died Feb. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his spouse, Ilease “Nell” Bartlette; children, Ken, Roxanne, Kenrick Jr. and Jason; grandchildren, Jah-Quan, Courtney, Michael, Jada, Sonja, Amber Lee, Elijah, Kenrick-Lee, Darnell, Nikashea Crawford and Jamal Charleswell; great-grandchildren, Judith Crawford, James Crawford and DeMarco Crawford; sister, Lynette Wallace-Thompson; brothers, Trevor Wallace and Audain Wallace.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church with the service to follow at 1- a.m.
Internment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s funeral home and crematory services
Carlo E. Woods
We announce the passing of Carlo E. Woods, better known as “Hammer,” who died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Florentine Woods; daughters, Sheila Barry, Cynthia Sasso, Dr. C. Lucia Woods and Hayley Woods-Rodriguez; son, Carlos Woods Raphael Woods; son-in-law, Anthony Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Kelly Woods; grandchildren, Charles Percival, Sanchia Percival-Hall, Diana Tucker, Vance Sasso, Cristia Sasso-Tarver, Shantel Barry, Chevaugn Sasso, Carla Woods-Richards, Cora Woods, Sheldon Woods, Akayah Rodriguez and Aniyah Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, K’Jani Hall, Vance Tyler Sasso, Kahlya Percival, Angela Vanterpool, Sanicha Hall, Vince Sasso, Sha’Miya Watley, Shadae’ Simpson and Caleb Concepcion; nieces, Iva Rowe and Edris Hendricks; nephews, Will Woods, Ceylon Woods and Kawal Woods; and many other relatives, friends and godchildren too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Wesley Methodist Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Helena Claudina Adams
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, Helena Claudina Adams, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the age of 79 years.
She died peacefully in Hinesville, Ga., surrounded by her loved ones.
Helena Adams (nee Cooper) was born on May 22, 1940, in Gasparillo, Trinidad & Tobago. Her husband, Sonny Landreth Adams, of St. Vincent predeceased her 28 years ago. They were married in Trinidad in 1963 and moved to St. Croix in the early 1970s. She also lived with her common-law husband, Ray Patrick Boucaud, for many years on St. Croix; he predeceased her 19 years ago.
She retired after 20 years of service with the Virgin Islands Police Department. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, walking, traveling and going to church. She was a faithful member of the Full Gospel Baptist Church in Golden Rock, St. Croix.
Her parents, Samuel Sr. and Thelma Cooper (nee Ferguson); a brother, Paul Cooper; and a sister, Martina Agatha Hilaire (nee Cooper) also predeceased her.
Helena is survived by her sons, FSG John Adams (Marsha) of Hinesville Ga., Adam “Peter” Adams of Atlanta and Frank “Zimba” Adams of St. Croix; brothers, Samuel Cooper (Rosalind) of Canada, Benedict Cooper (Annette), Jeremiah Cooper and Mervyn Cooper (Bernadine) of Trinidad; grandchildren, Tiffany Adams, La Shana Adams, John “Jay” Adams II, L’Niyah Adams, Vanessa Adams, Frank Adams Jr, Adelina Adams; great grandchildren Ly’Mir Registe, Ly’Kai Registe, Reh’Nessa Adams, Ceh’Nessa Douglas, Anessa Adams and Landree Adams; nieces, Octavia “Prudence” Dickson, Fiona Aloma Hilaire, Kaylene Alexander and Nikida Cooper-Gomez; nephews, Kern Cooper, Donkor Cooper, Kenute Cooper and Aaron Cooper; and many other close extended family members. She is also survived by many friends, including close friends, Jean Donovan, Patricia Elcock, Marjorie Coppin, Patricia Frorup, Bernadette James, Deloris Braithwaite, Mary Sibley, Pastor Elvin Bloice and Sister Caroline Bloice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Croix.
Special thanks to GHC Hospice of 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, Ga., 31545, for their exemplary care.
Alvin Francis
Funeral services for Alvin Francis will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A viewing will be held from at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie, with service to follow at 10 a.m.
He will be cremated.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Gwendolyn Barker of Miami; brothers, Albert Francis Sr. of Miami, and Luis Francis of St. Thomas; brother-in-law, Reynold Baker; six nephews, Antonio Zephir, Anthon Zephir, Mercie Turner, Albert Francis Jr., Andre Francis and Antwan Francis; cousins, Anthon Boynes, Priscilla Boynes, Gerwane Boynes, Warren Brown, Ancelia Benjamin, Austin A. Venzen, Andrea Williams, Jubilee Pickering, the Downing Family, the Jennings Family, Terronne Freiberg, Dr. Barry Kaplowitz and Dr. Deborah Carlone; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; and a host of extended cousins, other relatives and devoted friends; dear close friends include, aunt Blanche Thomas, Louise and Cedric Heyliger, Jesus Ortiz, Angelina Brooks, Charlotte Plaskett, Eric Mullah, Andre Bros, Beverly, Shasha Hutton and numerous friends at VIPA.
Funeral arrangement are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Arona C. Donovan
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arona C. Donovan, better known as “Rona” of St. Thomas and Carrot Bay, Tortola, who died on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 79 on St. Thomas.
Ms. Donovan worked for 19 years at the Bureau of Internal Revenue before retiring in 2006. She had previously worked for R.C. Spenceley for many years.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Donovan, Carlita Donovan and Scott Donovan; brother, Kennard Donovan; sisters, Ruth Donovan, Norma Penn, Thelma Donovan and Pearl Donovan; daughter-in-law, Yodit Negash-Donovan; brothers-in-law, Elvitt Donovan, Dennis Donovan Sr. and Irad Penn; nieces, Marcia Ward, Marjorie Lettsome, Jasmine Dawson-Cooper, Janice Dawson, Rena Dawson, Germaine Penn-Smith, Nevelyn Penn-Jackson, Sherma Donovan-Beckford, Shonda Donovan and Desiray Donovan; nephews, Erol Dawson, Darren Penn, Devery Donovan and Daryl Bonelli; godchildren, Ulalie Smith, Malakai and Malik Brewley and Hakeim K. Francis; special friends and relatives, Adena Braithwaite, Lyra Parsons, Cyril Donovan, Unis Donovan, Bernice Berne, Beryl Spencer, Anjelica Smith, Donald Industrious, Mavis Malone, Ken Spenceley, Jean Molyneaux, Claudette Heyliger and Carol Nathaniel-Frett.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on St. Thomas from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Celestial Chapel-Hurley Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at Carrot Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church in Carrot Bay, Tortola. The will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Interment in Donovan Dawson Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.
Rodney V.G. Malone
We announce the passing of Rodney V.G. Malone, who died on Feb. 7, 2020.
The first viewing will from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Living Word Family Ministries (Smith Bay) with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Francis; brothers, Kelvin Malone and Wayne Malone (N.Y.); sister, Dawn Malone (N.Y.); nieces, Monifa and Malika Malone, Jasmine and Leshawn Malone, Nzenga Hyman and Shani Thomas; nephews, Morani, Makil, Kelanni, Jamaal and Wanye Malone Jr.; extended family, Virgin Islands Deaf & Hard of Hearing Advocates (V.I.D.H.H.A.); family, Francis family, Plaza Extra family, and Los Romas Softball family; aunts, Mrs. Wilma Fredericks (St. Croix), Mrs. Fresneth Ferreira (N.Y.), and Ms. Eileen Malone (V.G.); and cousins, Juanita Fredricks, Tammy Malone, Teresa Guishard, Thelca Bedminister, Abraham and Michael Fredericks.
Funeral arrangement are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
St. Clair Ashton Woolward
St. Clair Ashton Woolward, affectionately known as “Ashton” and “Seaton” in St. Kitts, of Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the age 86.
He was a member of the V.I. Taxi Association and drove a taxi on St. Thomas for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Woolward and Thomas Seaton; brothers, Peter, Arnold and Leonard; and his sisters, Mary, Doreen and Gloria.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Woolward; his children, Alexton, Loretta, Gwenette and Lynn; stepchildren, Dwight and Malcom; brother, Walter Seaton; many grand- and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends, including but not limited to, Memorial Moravian Church family, Phillip and Sylvia Norford, Garfield Lewis, Ian Dupigny and family, Kathleen Williams, Carmencita Allen and family, Cecelia Bispham, Luvina Maynard, Sonia Penn, Carlton Gumbs and Buck.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late St. Clair Ashton Woolward on Friday, Feb. 28, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
