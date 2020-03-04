Mavis Turnbull
Mavis Turnbull, affectionately known as Ms. Turnbull, Ms. Mavis and Mammy, died on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, in Maryland. She was 96.
Mavis was a native of Tortola and moved to St Thomas at a young age.
She relocated to Maryland with one of her granddaughters after the passing of her only daughter, Joyce E.S.Georges, a little over 10 years ago.
Services will be held on Friday, March 13, at Christ Church Methodist. Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 2.
A special viewing will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, Irvin E Smith and John Turnbull’ adopted son, Douglas Daniel; daughter-in-laws, Phyllis George Turnbull and Ruth L. Smith; special daughter, Harriett Clark; grandchildren, Mavis S Georges, Gernaime Turnbull Morrish, Reudel Turnbull, Karym Turnbull, Dr. Tesha Turnbull, Teshard Turnbull, Craig Smith, Carl Smith, Starquasha Turnbull, special great-nieces, Averricia Williams and Lael E Housen; nieces, Antonetta Amey Archibald, Ethlyn Bemjamin, Alicia Braithwaite, Ava Braithwaite, Yvonne Braithwaite, Doris Brin, Evelyn Brown, Gwendolyn Brown, Beverly Dalmida, Audrey Draisin, Dora Harrigan, Enid Niles-Blyden, Gertrude Niles-Swan, Rosa Samuel, Antoinette Skelton, Cassandra Smith and Marjorie Vanterpool; nephews, Leonard Keith Amey, Allen Braithwaite, Bevin Braithwaite, Daniel Braithwaite, Derrick Braithwaite, Earlric Braithwaite, Edgar Braithwaite, Edward Braithwaite, Ishmael Braithwaite, Mervin Braithwaite, Ottley Braithwaite, Randolph Braithwaite Jr., Rudolph Braithwaite, Vincent Braithwaite, Luden Harrigan, Rebelto Harrigan Sr., Winston Harrigan, Arthur Niles, Kenneth Niles, Navarro Niles, Byron Smith, Leando Stridiron, Franklin Todman, Justin Todman and Casper Turnbull; special friends, Hyacith Walters, Annie Dawson, Marilyn Malone, Doris Brown, Ivy Parsons, Nurbert and Carol Hughes; and special godson, Alvin “Ricky” Brown.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Bertha Romelia Richardson Mitchell
We regret to announce the passing of Mrs. Bertha Romelia Richardson Mitchell of Anguilla, who died on Feb. 22, 2020.
A memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Robert Mitchell, David Mitchell Jr., Roland Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell and Cheryl Mitchell; grandchildren, Duane Vassell, Adam Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell and Zacharious Mitchell; sister, Marina Briant; daughters-in-law, Davina Mitchell, Jackie Mitchell, Fatima Mitchell and Lilian Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Angela Carty, Carol Richardson, Eddie Baird and Brent Barzy; special friend and confidant, Rebecca Broom; the Briant family in London; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Carlo E. Woods
We announce the passing of Carlo E. Woods, better known as “Hammer,” who died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Florentine Woods; daughters, Sheila Barry, Cynthia Sasso, Dr. C. Lucia Woods and Hayley Woods-Rodriguez; son, Carlos Woods Raphael Woods; son-in-law, Anthony Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Kelly Woods; grandchildren, Charles Percival, Sanchia Percival-Hall, Diana Tucker, Vance Sasso, Cristia Sasso-Tarver, Shantel Barry, Chevaugn Sasso, Carla Woods-Richards, Cora Woods, Sheldon Woods, Akayah Rodriguez and Aniyah Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, K’Jani Hall, Vance Tyler Sasso, Kahlya Percival, Angela Vanterpool, Sanicha Hall, Vince Sasso, Sha’Miya Watley, Shadae’ Simpson and Caleb Concepcion; nieces, Iva Rowe and Edris Hendricks; nephews, Will Woods, Ceylon Woods and Kawal Woods; and many other relatives, friends and godchildren too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Wesley Methodist Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Augustus Alexander Sr.
We regret to announce the passing of Augustus Alexander Sr., who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, on St. Thomas, at the age of 76.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Tete Morne, Grand Bay, on the beautiful island of Dominica.
Over the years, Augustus worked at Matteus Security Service, Frenchman’s Reef Hotel as a bartender and St. Thomas Taxi Association.
Augustus is survived by his wife, Catherine John Alexander; sons, Eden Alexander, Paul Alexander, Thompson Alexander, Augustus Alexander Jr., aka “Alex”, and Jensen Alexander; daughter, Juelina Alexander; brothers, Stanford Alexander, Dominique Alexander, Marcellus Alexander and Marcus Alexander; sisters, Theresa Watt, Agnes John Charles, and Cynthia Alexander; daughters-in-law, Tomiko Alexander and Esran Alexander; brothers-in-law, Paul John and Joseph Thomas; sisters-in-law, Melice Alexander, Paulette Alexander, Isabella Alexander, Wilma Lewis and Veronique John; grandchildren, Rakim Yarbrough, Jabari, Nicholas, Christion, Marcus, Achilles, Kwami, Hakim and Malik Alexander; and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Thomas Assembly of God, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Ahmed Nur Deen Mohammed
Ahmed Nur Deen Mohammed, also known as “Charlie the Barber,” departed his life on Feb. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Molly Phillips and Melvin Edwards; and brother, Kernel Martin.
He is survived by his son, Blair Edwards; brothers, Kelman, Clarence “Oungku,” Toriano “Onyan,” David “Krokuss,” Laban “Mente,” Melvin Edwards Jr., Zephania Thomas and Vibert Martin; sisters, Juliet Edwards, Mable Edwards, Vivian Williams, Barbara Harrell, Mildred Philip, Headdie Edwards-Henry, and Herschell Edwards-Bartlette; grandchildren, Jahquan Demani Edwards and Icyss Jahcari Edwards; uncle, Alphaeus “Alphie” Phillip; aunts, Carmen “Annie” Mallory and Marie Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will take be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Hurley Funeral Home.
The service will be at 1 p.m. at the Muslim mosque.
Internment will be at 1:45 p.m. at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For online directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Shelia Elaine Thomas
We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Sheila Elaine Thomas, affectionately known as Ms. Sheila, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at Schneider Regional Hospital after a period of illness.
She was a dedicated employee of the Tourism Department for 30 years.
Sheila was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
She leaves to mourn her sisters, Kathleen Cannegieter (SXM), Mildred McFarlane, Violet Hodge (AXA) and Eileen Payne; sons, Terence ‘Terry T.’ Thomas, Aliston ‘Al’ Thomas, Elwin ‘Keith’ Thomas and Michael ‘Mikey’ Thomas; ex-husband, Bernard E.A. Thomas; daughters-in-law, Madelyn Lake-Thomas and Lucinda Cadet-Thomas; granddaughter, Olivia Virginia Thomas; step-granddaughter, Myoshi Osborne-Antoine; great-granddaughters, Jaelyn James and Maleyah Antoine; nieces, Irona, Ruth and Estica Cannegieter, Monique and Marissa McFarlane, Rhonda and Lisa Hodge; nephews, Jason Payne, Rory Andrews and Obed Cannegieter; great-nieces and great-nephews, Javier Joseph, Josephine and Todd Payne, Nathan and Riley-Nicole Andrews, Khylani, Khymalie and Khimayra Courtar, Nigel Gumbs, Leonard Cannegieter, Daeunna George, Shanice and Isaiah Walton and Kamari Jones; caretakers, Petronella Feracho, Lucy (Diane) Pierre-Robin, Mya Gibson and Angella Mark; close friends Robert and Davina Mitchell, Monica Anthony, Reuben Woodley and Noel Lewis.
The viewing is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.The funeral service is at 10 a.m. March 7. She will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation via https://secure.givelively.org/donate/caribbean-american-cultural-arts-foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.