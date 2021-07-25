Virgil Shefton Audain Sr.
With deep sorrow, the family of Virgil Shefton Audain Sr. announce his passing on July 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 8, 1937, he is survived by his wife, Yvonne Audain; brother, Derick Audain; children, Jasmine Audain-Halliday, Gweneth Audain, Yvette Audain-Hedrington, Virgil Jr. and Virdin Audain; grandchildren, Shameila Baptiste, Syneqa Smith, Lenette Hedrington, Zhané and Zhaquan Halliday and Glenesha Harris; great-grandchildren, Leila Smith, A’Kanye and Auré Baptiste; nieces, Deslyn Audain-Lang and Renissa Audain-Smalls; cousins, Joan and Shauna Archibald; brothers-in-law Oliver, James and Samuel Smithen; sisters-in-law Marilyn Audain, Annette Fleming, Emily Brown, Marjorie Bellot, Iona Morton and Una Farrell; son-in-law, Errol Halliday; special friend, Claudius Clarke; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the WAPA community.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., July 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., July 31, at All Saints Cathedral Church, with service to follow immediately at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Neuvie I. Gumbs
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neuvie I. Gumbs, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who transitioned peacefully at home on July 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wellington Thomas and Charles Winford Thomas; nephews, Curtis Thomas and Winford Charles Thomas Sr.; and niece, Teressa Coward.
She was survived by her husband of 50 years, Davis M. Gumbs; her three children, Merida V. Gumbs, Minova V. Gumbs-Cherival and Malvern V. Gumbs; grandchildren, S’Deja Maynard, Samara Cherival, Shaynee Cherival, Malachi Cherival, Shadorn Daley, Malik Gumbs, Shane Gumbs and Malaia Benjamin; sisters, Emily Lake and Mamrie Thomas; brothers, Rendell Thomas Sr., the Rev. Dr. Bentley Thomas, Paul “Joker or Doc” Thomas and Jefferson Thomas; son-in-law, Samuel Cherival; sisters-in-law, Joycelyn Thomas, Alphonsine Thomas and Juanita Thomas; brother-in-law, Amos Gumbs; nieces, Karen Jarvis, Elcero Thomas, Doretta Dunrod, Amifa Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood, Ferdella Thomas-King, Danielle Thomas, Lisa Thomas-Kerkula, Abigail Thomas, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Khisha Thomas and Tiffany Thomas-Scott; special nephew, Lt. Barrington Thomas of the Virgin Islands Police Department; other nephews, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Rendell Thomas Jr., Daryl Sylvester Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Bentley Thomas Jr., Michael Thomas, Alexander Thomas, Lenford Thomas, Eldon Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Tashan Thomas, Vernon Benjamin, Gregory Coward, Jamil Hackett and Darren Thomas; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; great-great-nephews; other relatives too numerous to mention; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Benjamin, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Donovan, Mr. and Mrs. Oriel Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. St. Clair Clarke, Mrs. Alicia Husband, Mrs. Marilyn Joseph, Mrs. Casilla Dumas; and the members of the Calvary Baptist Church and the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, at St. Thomas Assembly of God, with the service at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Hilda Barry
We regret to announce the transition of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, godmother and spiritual leader Hilda Barry on July 4, 2021, in Silver Spring, Md.
Hilda or Sister Barry, as she was known, was preceded in death by her husband, Juanito Barry.
She was survived by her sons, Dayle and Ray Barry; daughter-in-law, Angela Barry; and grandchildren, Lateefa, Nailah and Joshua.
She was also survived by three sisters, Eugenie Todman Smith, Violet Hodge and Altagracia Hodge; a brother, Cromwell Todman; sister-in-law, Velisa Hansen; brother-in-law, Allington Hodge; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren; and special mention to René Crawford, former daughter-in-law and family friend.
Born on Aug. 7, 1931, she was the fifth of 11 children born to David Emanuel and Vanita Consuelo Todman in Todman, Tortola. A member of Christchurch Methodist for more than 60 years, where she served as the leader of Class 59, Hilda also served as leader of the Prayer Group.
Her motto through life was: “If I could help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain.”
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel.
The second viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, at Christchurch Methodist at Market Square, with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Crypt C.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.