Mario Elwollis Adams
With a deep sense of sorrow and sadness, the family of Mario Elwollis Adams announces his death at his home in St. Thomas on June 13, 2021 at the age of 97. He was born in Chalwell, Tortola.
He is survived by his children, Dale Adams, Vickilyn “Candy” Adams Brown; grandchildren D’Wayne James and Dr. Kayla Brown; great-grandchildren Dejah James and Darian James; son-in-law Edwin O. Brown; sisters-in-law Earline Thomas Smith, Mayrose Thomas Adams and Janet Thomas Doeh, and brothers-in-law Ludrick Thomas and Stanford Thomas.
Mario was preceded in death nine months prior by his wife, Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams, after 69 years of marriage; his son Wayne “Facts Man” Adams; his parents J. Archibald and Ann Elizabeth Adams; his sisters Manulita Adams, Mary Adams Smith, Iris Adams Thomas, Ishmay Adams Edwards, and his brother Henry Adams.
His surviving siblings are Ivy Adams Creque and Orthlie Adams (wife Mayrose Adams), and many other relatives and friends.
Mario was a faithful member of Wesley Methodist Church. He was a member of Class #8; he was also a member of the 11 a.m. church choir for six years, and a member of the Men’s Fellowship and the Evangelism Committee. He was a founding member of F.A.T.E. (Families Advocating Towards Empowerment) and served as treasurer. He served on the board of Work Able and was also a member of The League of British Virgin Islanders, serving as its treasurer for 14 years.
First viewing will be held on Thursday, July 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing and testimonial tributes will be held on Friday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat (Tutu), St. Thomas, with funeral services to follow immediately at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Booklet tributes can be sent via email to estatenadir20e@verizon.net or ebrown4462@aol.com on or before July 9.
Due to the COVID health crisis all attendees must adhere to government guidelines; face coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Donald Stanley George III
For 38 years, our family was blessed to share the life of Donald Stanley George III. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce his passing on June 18, 2021 which is exactly one month before the anniversary of his father’s (Donald “Boysie” George) passing on July 18, 2009.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Curline Smith-George; grandmother, Erma Dowe-George; sons Ja’Mouri George and Jahmani Stapleton-George; daughters Jada, Jan’ee, Ja’Dalia and Ja’Nylah George; son by affection Lamar Stapleton; cousin like a brother Kareem Tatem; sister he never had Taliah Bryan; aunts Ingrid DeWindt, Cheryl Prince, Monica Powell, Alicia Guiler, Velma George, Yvonne “Netty” Rhymer, Verna Henley and Bernadine Hall; uncles Allen, Verne, and Ashley “Ashanti” George, Herman “Porgy” George and Conrad “Spinks” Henley; great-uncle Oscar “Chipito” Rollins; godparents Cleopatra Donadelle, Maria Ayala, Doris Daniel, Phillis “Penny” Rollins, Hilary Sasso and Glanville Fraser; family friends Gisele Flanders, Angie Arnold, Jacqueline Callwood, Lester Harvey, Carlton “Blacky” Charleswell and Merna Pigott; special friends Tammy Stapleton, Cortney Hines, Tshai Adams, Raquel Donovan, Delroy Thomas and Bowci Celaire, and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
First viewing will be held on July 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Second viewing will be held on July 16 at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church with services starting immediately at 10 am. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery.
Patricia Nicholson Jones
The family of Patricia Nicholson Jones announces the memorial mass to honor her — known also as Ms. Pat or Ms. Jones — who departed this life on June 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
The service will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral, Kronprindsens Gade, St. Thomas.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery.
She was survived by her sons, Stephen and Lawrence (Larry-Stretch) Jones; daughter, Yvonne Allamani; sisters, Carmen Sibilly, Jean Gibbs, Marion Sprauve and Ursula Isaac; daughter-in-law, Nyra Jones; son-in-law, Romero Allamani; sisters-in-law, Araceley and Anna Nicholson; brothers-in-law, Leopold Sprauve, Daniel Isaac; and other relatives, godchildren and friends too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, P.O. Box 301767, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
