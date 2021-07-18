Mary ‘Mem’ Saddler Patrick Morris
The family of Mary “Mem” Saddler Patrick Morris advises you of her peaceful transition at the age of 77 on July 9, 2021, at the Eden Hill Center in Dover, Delaware.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mr. Herbert Morris; daughter, Paulette “Angie” Morris and son Simon Morris (Cindy); two adorable grandchildren, Mackenzie and Alexander Morris; adopted daughter, Melva Brown (Elpert); brothers, George, Joseph and Basil Patrick, Russel (Noreen) and William (Chris) Sadler; sisters, Mary Daley (Carl), Shirley Sadler, Cheryl Elas (Willie), Carol Cuffy (John), Patricia Sadler Maduro, Maude Patrick, Loretta Caines, Pastor Hyacinth Turnbull (Vernol) and Rosella Nelson (Glen); special nieces and nephews/adopted children, Margaret Browne Huntt (Roland), Edward Browne (Debra), Belinda Browne and Anwar Mohammed; many other nieces and nephews, including Anita Patrick, Carla and Eric Daley, Gertrude, Celine and Joi-Ann Thomas and Kay-Den Percell, Sherly Patrick (Abdul), Ethel Thomas (Randolph), Khalid Mills, and Alphonse and Lonnie Caines; many close families, including the Alberta Wilkins Payne and Thomas families, Jackie and Devanson Thomas and family, the Rev. Steward Lee and the Lee family and Valecia Patrick Morris (Carl), all of St. Thomas; and Vincent Patrick and family and the Moses family of St. Kitts, and the Saddler, James, Gardner, Patrick, Thomas, Phipps and Bell families; a host of close friends to include Bishop Edward Gumbs, Perdita Browne, Rosetta Lewis, Daphne Christian, Millicent Smith, Hyacinth Hendricks, Elvise Hickson, Doris Welsh, Cheryl Plasket, Janice Estrill, Lucia Penn, Doris Watley, Laudrick Rouse, Marcie Ayala, Rhoda Morton, Janney Hawley, Stephanie Rabsatt and Tina Edwards of St. Thomas; Joan Harrigan Farrelly (Carl), Fred Dale, Cherrie Lloyde, Etta Brownell and Patricia Liddie of the United States; the Rev. Gregory Gibson and family and Rosalie Javois (Tannis) of St. Croix; Linton and Pauletta Wheatley and family of Tortola; the Warner family, the Vasquez family, David “Flames” Brandy and Brian Lewis of St. Kitts.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Cemetery on North Main Street in Smyrna, Del.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Eden Hill Center, Vitas Hospice, Fr. Chuck Baker, Faries Funeral Home, and all those who called, texted, or inquired and sent their greetings while Mary was ill. Your gesture and concern will never be forgotten.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Virgil Shefton Audain Sr.
With deep sorrow, the family of Virgil Shefton Audain Sr. announce his passing on July 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 8, 1937, he is survived by his wife Yvonne Audain; brother Derick Audain; children Jasmine Audain-Halliday, Gweneth Audain, Yvette Audain-Hedrington, Virgil, Jr. and Virdin Audain; grandchildren Shameila Baptiste, Syneqa Smith, Lenette Hedrington, Zhané and Zhaquan Halliday, and Glenesha Harris; great-grandchildren Leila Smith, and A’Kanye and Auré Baptiste; nieces Deslyn Audain-Lang and Renissa Audain-Smalls; cousins Joan and Shauna Archibald; brothers-in-law Oliver, James, and Samuel Smithen; sisters-in-law Marilyn Audain, Annette Fleming, Emily Brown, Marjorie Bellot, Iona Morton and Una Farrell; son-in-law Errol Halliday; special friend Claudius Clarke, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the WAPA community.
First viewing will be July 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Second viewing will be July 31 from 9-10 a.m. at all Saints Church, with service to follow immediately at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements Entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Harold Gustave Thompson Sr.
With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Harold Gustave Thompson Sr. announces his passing in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on June 18, 2021, at the age of 97.
“Uncle” Harry as he was affectionately called, was born in Christiansted, St. Croix, and grew up in Gallows Bay.
He is survived by nieces, Jean Walcott, Dorothy Bolling Llanos, and Annabelle Thompson Lockhart; nephew, Tyrone Thompson; great-nieces, Monique Llanos, LaVerne Walcott, Lesa Walcott and Monique Thompson; great-nephews, Lorenzo Walcott, Rafael Llanos, Ray Llanos and Mark Thompson; great-great niece, Imani Bennett; great-great nephew, Raquan Bennett; and great-great-great nephews, Raquan Bennett Jr. and Rafael Bennett; special cousins, Golda Cole, Kathleen Cole, Leroy Hendricks, Adelia Norman, Florina Barnes, May Adams Cornwall, Roger Adams, Thyra Thompson, Thelma Lang, Annette Scott, Yvette Donadelle and Lynelle Emanuel; special friends, Roderick and Myrna Hospedales, Calvin Lang, Rueben Prince, Cecil B. J. Lockhart, Sandra and William Howell, Ivan Latimer and Selvon Thomas; special caregivers, Minerva Joseph, Frances McIntosh and Theresa Joseph; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, America Hernandez-Bell Thompson; and his son, Harold Thompson Jr.
Harry was a faithful member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher and a vestry member. He was a delegate to the Diocese Convention and conducted tours of the church and its history. He was also dedicated to community service as founder of the St. Croix Lions Club, the first in the Virgin Islands, and several others, including the Frederiksted USVI Lions Club, where he served in many capacities, including president. He was also a grandmaster in the Caribbean Light Lodge No. 101, and past president of the Shriners.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service and celebration of his life. Services will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Christiansted on Friday, July 23, 2021, beginning with the offering of tributes at 9 a.m., followed by services at 10 a.m. His ashes will be scattered in the bay at Gallows Bay following the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to adhere to government health guidelines. Attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 486, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00821
Arrangements are under the care of James Memorial Funeral Home.
