Florinda ‘Peggy’ James
On July 02, 2021 at 12 p.m., Florinda James, better know as “Peggy,” went to be with the Lord.
Mrs. James is survived by her five children: Patricia, Colleen, Ishmael, Marian and Thomas Jr., along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 21, from 4-6pm. The second viewing will be held on Thursday, July 22, at Christ Church Methodist (Market Square) from 9-10 a.m., with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Hilda Barry
We regret to announce the transition of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, godmother, and spiritual leader Hilda Barry on July 4, 2021 in Silver Spring, Md.
Born on August 7, 1931 She was the fifth of 11 children born to David Emanuel and Vanita Consuelo Todman in Todman, Tortola.
For more than 60 years, she was a member Christ Church Methodist, where she served as the leader of Class 59, Hilda also served as leader of the Prayer Group. Her motto through life was: “If I could help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain.”
Hilda or Sister Barry, as she was known, was preceded in death by her husband, Juanito Barry.
She is survived by her sons Dayle and Ray Barry; daughter-in-law Angela Barry; and grandchildren Lateefa, Nailah and Joshua.
She is also survived by three sisters: Eugenie Todman Smith, Violet Hodge and Altagracia Hodge; a brother, Cromwell Todman, sister-in-law Velisa Hansen, brother-in-law Allington Hodge, and several nieces, nephews and godchildren. Special mention to former daughter-in-law and family friend René Crawford.
The first viewing will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel. A second viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at Christchurch Methodist at Market Square, with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Crypt C.
Arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services
