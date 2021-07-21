Neuvie I. Gumbs
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neuvie I. Gumbs, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who transitioned peacefully at home on July 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wellington Thomas and Charles Winford Thomas; nephews, Curtis Thomas and Winford Charles Thomas Sr.; and niece, Teressa Coward.
She was survived by her husband of 50 years, Davis M. Gumbs; her three children, Merida V. Gumbs, Minova V. Gumbs-Cherival and Malvern V. Gumbs; grandchildren, S’Deja Maynard, Samara Cherival, Shaynee Cherival, Malachi Cherival, Shadorn Daley, Malik Gumbs, Shane Gumbs, Malaia Benjamin; sisters, Emily Lake and Mamrie Thomas; brothers, Rendell Thomas Sr., the Rev. Dr. Bentley Thomas, Paul “Joker or Doc” Thomas, Jefferson Thomas; son-in-law, Samuel Cherival; sisters-in-law, Joycelyn Thomas, Alphonsine Thomas, Juanita Thomas; brother-in-law, Amos Gumbs; nieces, Karen Jarvis, Elcero Thomas, Doretta Dunrod, Amifa Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood, Ferdella Thomas-King, Danielle Thomas, Lisa Thomas-Kerkula, Abigail Thomas, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Khisha Thomas, Tiffany Thomas-Scott; special nephew, Lt. Barrington Thomas of the Virgin Islands Police Department; other nephews, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Rendell Thomas Jr., Daryl Sylvester Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Bentley Thomas Jr., Michael Thomas, Alexander Thomas, Lenford Thomas, Eldon Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Tashan Thomas, Vernon Benjamin, Gregory Coward, Jamil Hackett, Darren Thomas; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; great-great-nephews; other relatives too numerous to mention; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Benjamin, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Donovan, Mr. and Mrs. Oriel Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. St. Clair Clarke, Mrs. Alicia Husband, Mrs. Marilyn Joseph, Mrs. Casilla Dumas; and the members of the Calvary Baptist Church and the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at St. Thomas Assembly of God, with the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
John Theodore Aubain
We regret to announce the passing of John Theodore “Teddy” “Bones” Aubain, who died July 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 67.
Teddy was preceded in death by his father, John Octave Aubain; brother, Gerard Michael Aubain; father-in-law, Joseph William Querrard; aunts, Ophelia Aubain, Anna Olive, Octavie Hendricks, Beatrice Aubain, Julia Berry, Inger Mercado, Florence “Florie” Cruz, Sylvia “Sylvie” Blanchard, Agatha “Gatie” Blanchard; uncles, Louis Aubain, Theodore Quetel, Alberto Quetel, John Emmanuel Quetel, Simon Quetel, and Paul Henry “Hank” Quetel; and his best friends, Jesse Mosley and Patrick Berry.
“Bones” was survived by his mother, Elizabeth Melanie Aubain, who passed away six days after him.
He was also survived by his wife, Nancy Andrea Aubain; daughter, Brenda Anne Aubain; sister, Theresa Noreen Aubain; brothers, Francois Dominic “Dom” Aubain, Alberto Benabe “Bobby” Mercado; mother-in-law, Jeanette Querrard; sisters-in-law, Judith “Judy” Mercado, Wendy Aubain, Jacklyn Querrard, Sheila Querrard LaPlace, Theresa Querrard; brothers-in-law, Warren Querrard, William “Robbie” Querrard, Ricky LaPlace, Frank Lewis; nieces, Nicole Vincent, Leah Mercado; nephews, Johnathon Mercado, Christopher Ian Aubain, Noah Aubain; nieces-in-law, Julie Hutto Mercado, Suzanne Lawrence, Angelique LaPlace, Rhiannon Querrard, Coral Tobey; nephews-in-law, Zackary LaPlace, Nicholas LaPlace and Casey Vincent; and other family and friends too numerous to mention; extended family, Jimmy “The Bird” Magner and Donald Petersen; special friends, Dr. Stratego Castanes, Andy “The Sharkmon” Greaux, Lois LaPlace, Leon Pickering, Dalton Weeks, Francis Bryan, Liston “Worm” Fahie, Alphonse Bryan, Edmund Bryan, Edward Bryan, Christopher Bryan, Matthew Bryan, Steve Turbe, Jeffrey Turbe, Kenny Turbe, Jeffin and John Murphy; and special thanks to Kevin LaPlace.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service that will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Estate Mafolie on Tuesday, July 27. The first viewing will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals across from Frenchtown. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will start at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at sea. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
