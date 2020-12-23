We regret to announce the passing of Octavia Charles, who died Dec. 12, 2020.
The viewing is 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service follows at 10 a.m. at the same location. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Diane Robin, Victoria Wallace, Errol Wallace, Calvin Richards; grandchildren, Prisca Alexander, Kayson Robin, Omally Robin, Sharmarly Robin, Shannon Boston, Shon Boston, Shannin Phillip, Genet Wallace, Shailoh Wallace, Neil Richards, Chris Richards, Glendasai Richards, Calvin A. Richards, Jeanette Wallace; great-grandchildren, Shernayah Robin, Kharmal Robin, Kharmoi Robin, Kharmari Robin, Tiffany Boston, Jahnia Hughes, Chelsea Boston, Jahneema Phillip, Nathan Morris, Ky A’Lah Robin, Karter Robin, Kyle Robin, Omari Robin, Zuri Richards; brother, Amos Joseph; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Lee, Idris, Edlyn, Beltina, Violet, Carleon, Gregory, Rosetta, Nadine, Paul, Ingrid, Besta and others too numerous to mention; son-in-law, Werford Robin; daughter-in-law, Glenda Richards; and close friends, Magdalene, George, Mertle, Martina.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
